Latest special edition Range Rover gets bespoke Ultra suit

Latest special edition full-size Range Rover slots in below the Black and Platinum as the most "affordable".

JLR South Africa has revealed yet another special edition Range Rover after introducing the Platinum in February.

Unique outside

Taking up station below the Platinum and Black Edition, the Ultra is the work of the brand’s SV Bespoke division, with the four-seat, long wheelbase SV variant serving as a base.

Ultra rides on model specific 23-inch alloy wheels. Picture: JLR

All about aesthetic, the Ultra’s unique exterior touches include satin platinum 23-inch alloy wheels, a Titan Silver grille, satin platinum atlas and silver chrome accents, Titan Silver side graphics and a bespoke Titan Silver colour featuring real fine aluminium flakes.

Inside, the interior boasts a two-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey colour, gloss white ceramic trim, SV Ultra‑branded illuminated treadplates and rear scatter cushions featuring the recycled Kvadrat material.

A unique two-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey colour features inside. Picture: JLR

Not stopping there, the Ultra further receives Orchid White seatbelts, an Orchid Pearl finish on the outer speaker cases, seats trimmed in Ultrafabrics instead of leather and an Orchid White tinted open-pore textured veneer.

A laser crafter mosaic pattern on the seats, a centre console between the rear seats with an electronically controlled pop-up table and the 21-speaker Electrostatic Sound system round the interior off.

A table console sits between the two seats at the rear. Picture: JLR

As with the Black and Platinum, the Ultra retains the ClearSight rear-view mirror, soft-touch closing doors, quad-zone climate control and the 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system.

V8 only

The status quo is, also, unchanged up front where the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 develops 615 pferdestarke (PS) or 452kW/750Nm.

Paired to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the SV Ultra will hit 261km/h and get from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Price

Now available in unspecified limited numbers, the SV Ultra carries a price tag of R5 729 100, a credit of R493 900 over the Platinum and R106 300 less than the Black.