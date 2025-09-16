Rare E30 BMW 333i expected to fetch millions at local auction

Also going under the hammer is a 1999 E36 BMW M3 GT2 (E36) - one of just 50 built by hand.

At the top of the list of iconic BMWs up for auction on Thursday, 18 September, at Creative Rides, is an extremely rare E30 BMW 333i that is known to have fetched R3-million in the past.

South Africa’s premier classic and collector car auction house is set to showcase an extraordinary lineup of BMWs spanning more than four decades of Bavarian engineering. This collection brings together some of the rarest and most collectible models ever produced. It ranges from South Africa’s homegrown legends to ultra-exclusive Motorsport creations rarely seen outside private collections.

BMW 333i the ‘unicorn’

South Africa’s very own 1987 BMW 333i (E30) is known as the “unicorn” of BMWs. Only 204 were ever built and this Henna Red example going under the hammer is a rare factory power steering version, making it one of the most desirable survivors today.

Standing alongside it is an Imola Red 1999 BMW M3 GT2 (E36), one of just 50 hand-built worldwide, a motorsport homologation special that has become one of BMW’s most sought-after collector’s cars.

The E36 BMW M3 GT2 is a sought-after collector’s car. Picture: Supplied

The collection also features:

1986 Alpina C2 2.5 (E30), one of only 74 ever built

1989 BMW M5 (E28), the original super sedan that started a dynasty

2006 BMW M5 (E60), boasting the legendary 5.0L V10 engine paired with a seven-speed SMG gearbox

Once in a lifetime chance

Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says this curated selection represents a rare opportunity for collectors.

“BMW Motorsport has given the world some of its most iconic performance cars. To see such a diverse and significant lineup — from the South African-built 333i to the ultra-rare M3 GT2 — gathered under one roof is truly special,” said Derrick.

“This auction is a celebration of BMW heritage. It’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to secure a piece of motoring history.”

The Creative Rides Spring Auction will take place both live in the Bryanston showroom and online via the company’s website. It’s digital presence will give collectors from around the world a front-row seat to the action. Bidders can register online before the auction to join in on the action.