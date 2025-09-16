Official: Ram’s Hilux and Ranger-sized rival happening in 2027

While set to rival the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado in the States, it remains to be seen whether Ram makes it a world model with right-hand-drive.

Stellantis’ recently appointed CEO, Antonio Filosa, has officially confirmed that the much speculated rival for the Ford Ranger and North American sibling of the Toyota Hilux, the Tacoma, will enter production in 2027 as the long overdue replacement for the Dakota.

‘Beautiful’ sketches and models seen

Set to rival not only the Ranger and Tacoma, but also the Chevrolet Colorado and its GMC Canyon twin, the still unnamed newcomer will be positioned below the full-size Ram 1500, and reportedly produced at the former Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

Despite not revealing any other details, Filosa reportedly told attendees at a conference in Paris last week that the North American classified “mid-size” Ram will enter production in three year’s time, and that sketches and clay models have already been seen.

“It was in our design centre in Detroit, and I saw the (truck) itself, not only the sketches and designs but the clay model. And it’s just beautiful,” the Mopar Insiders online forum quoted him as saying.

Two-model plan

Filosa’s comments comes after former Ram boss, Mike Koval, confirmed in 2023 that prototype testing had already started as part for a two-model roll-out, which ultimately resulted in the Ram Rampage sold exclusively in South America.

Ram Rampage is sold solely in South America. Image: Stellantis Brazil.

“We’ve been talking about (the return of a Ram mid-size pick-up) forever and I have committed to myself and to my team… this is the leadership team that is going to execute (bring the vehicle to production),” Koval told drive.com.au at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year.

‘Real’ bakkie

Compared to the Rampage, the “Dakota” will ride on a traditional ladder-frame chassis rather than a unibody, speculated to be an adapted version of the STLA Frame designed for commercial vehicles.

Ram’s Mexico-only 1200 is nothing but a rebadged Peugeot Landtrek. Image: Ram Mexico

Unlike not only the Rampage but also the Mexican-market Ram 1200, a rebadged Peugeot Landtrek, the “Dakota” will seemingly offer six-cylinder and four-cylinder engines, and without electrification following the cancellation of the all-electric Ram 1500 EV.

Ram for the world?

Unknown is whether Stellantis will make the newcomer a world model following comments by Koval about the possibility of making Ram models available with the steering gear on the right.

If so, it will open the newcomer up to rival the Ranger and Hilux, plus the Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara, Mahindra’s incoming Pik Up replacement, as well as the slew of offerings from China.

At present, right-hooking models, with full Stellantis backing, are only sold in Australia, with the conversion process from left to right-hand-drive being carried over by long-time former Holden tuner, Walkinshaw Automotive.

By comparison, Richard’s Bay based US Trucks, formerly US Truck Sales, imports and converts Rams into right-hand-drive for South Africa, but without Stellantis support and sold through a sales network not affiliated with any of the conglomerate’s dealers.

“If you were in my shoes and I think about the … growing the brand globally … I want to be able to sell everywhere. That’s just an honest statement. I want to grow the brand like Jeep. I look at Jeep and what they’ve been able to do and I use that as my (goal),” drive.com.au quoted him as saying.

For the moment, details are still under wraps, however, don’t be surprised if some start emerging before year-end.

