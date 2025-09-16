P Series no more as GWM prices new entry-level P300 SX

SX completes the roll-out of P300 derivatives, though without the new turbodiesel engine and minus a number of features to reduces costs.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially phased out the P Series moniker in South Africa with the introduction of the new base spec P300 SX.

The replacement for the P Series with the same trim level designation, the SX takes up station below the LS, LT and LTD, but without the new 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine.

Externally

Aesthetically, the SX receives a different frontal design compared to its siblings in the shape of a restyled bumper, a mesh-pattern grille with a borderless surround, halogen fog lamps, headlights with only daytime running LEDs and 17-inch alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: Price reduced as GWM stickers new entry-level P300 variant

Available as either a single or double cab, the SX also has a reduced towing capacity of 2 250 kg versus the 3 000 kg and 3 500 kg of the LS, LT and LTD, as well as a decreased ground clearance of 227 mm from 232 mm due to its smaller wheels.

Spec sheet

Inside, the SX loses out on the same interior restyling as its siblings, meaning the retention of the same design and layout as the P Series, and without an infotainment system.

SX still uses the interior of the P Series and, as such, lacks the updates applied to the P300 LS, LT and LTD. Image: GWM

In terms of spec, the single cab SX comes equipped with a two-speaker sound system, Bluetooth and USB, electric windows, air-conditioning, black fabric seats, a multi-function steering wheel, auto lock/unlock doors, cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, traction control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, and Rollover Mitigation.

Included on the double cab is a spray-on binliner, four airbags, Downhill Assist Control, two additional speakers for a total of four, and on all automatic models, keyless entry, push-button start and paddle shifters.

No 2.4

As mentioned, the SX loses out on the new turbodiesel engine by continuing with the older 2.0-litre oil-burner that produces 120kW/400Nm.

Transmission options comprise either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, with buyers having a choice of rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.

Colours and price

As for colours, the P300 SX can be had in one of six shades: white, black, grey, Pittsburgh Silver, Swarovski Blue and Mars Red.

Included with each model’s price tag is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/75 000 km service plan.

Single cab

P300 2.0T SX – R414 950

P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R471 950

Double Cab

P300 2.0T SX – R446 950

P300 2.0T SX AT – R489 950

P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R499 950

P300 2.0T SX 4×4 AT – R537 950

P300 2.4T LS AT – R529 900

P300 2.4T LS 4×4 AT – R579 900

P300 2.4T LT AT – R599 900

P300 2.4T LT 4×4 AT – R649 900

P300 2.4T LTD 4×4 AT – R699 900

ALSO READ: GWM P300 is hard to ignore when you are bakkie shopping