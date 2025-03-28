Multimedia

WATCH: Rare BMW e30 333i sells for R3 million on auction

By Shaun Holland

28 Mar 2025

A pristine BMW e30 333i Coupe was sold at the Creative Rides classic car auction for a whopping R3 million.

On Thursday 27 March 2025 Creative Rides hosted a classic car auction where the 1987 BMW e30 333i Coupe stood out.

1987 BMW e30 333i Coupe.

This particular model was made solely for the South African market.

Only 204 of the 333is were produced when BMW South Africa partnered with Alpina to design this much sought after collectors item.

1987 BMW e30 333i Coupe.

In a video shared online, the 1987 BMW e30 333i Coupe went under the hammer and sold for a whopping R3 million.

Prices of BMW e30s have climbed in recent years with the 325is and 333i being the most popular models.

