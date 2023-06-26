Regional Extreme Festival hits the right notes at Zwartkops

By Andre De Kock

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria hosted round three of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival on Saturday, with six separate competition disciplines entertaining a reasonably sized crowd.

VW Challenge

Heading up proceedings were two races for the PABAR VW Challenge cars.

The opening heat saw Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), winning from his brother Wayne (Performance Masters Polo), Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Waldie Meintjies (VW Polo) and Dean Ross (Norbrake Polo).

After a full-scale battle, the results of race two turned out exactly the same.

BMW M power

Leon Loubser (Bidwheels 335i) won the first BMW M Performance Parts race overall, ahead of William Einkamerer (BTAS 328i Turbo) Lorenzo Gualtieri (328i Turbo), Nek Makris (335i Turbo) and Andreas Meier (#trainedamateurs 318i STC).

Leon Loubser (Bidwheels BMW 335i) won the first BMW M Performance Parts race Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Loubser won the next time out too, this time pursued by Robert Neil (Delmon Mining 335i), Einkamerer, Lyle Ramsay (330i Turbo) and Makris.

Formula Vee

The first DOE Formula Vee race saw 20 cars on the grid, with Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) leading from start to finish.

He was followed by Jaco Schriks (DOE Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Eric Booyens (CIM Lubri Rhema) and MD Bester (Mangaza Rhema).

Jansen and Schriks took the first two places in the next race as well, followed by Bester, Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema) and Kyle Watt (Mangaza Rhema).

SuperHatch

Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota Etios) won the first SuperHatch race ahead of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Francis Aldrich (Opel Corsa), Seten Naidoo (Honda Civic), Diren Ganasen (Honda Civic) and Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade).

Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota Etios) won both the SuperHatch races. Picture Dave Ledbitter.

Stols, du Toit and Aldrich filled the podium again the next time, this time followed by Ganasen, Naidoo and O’Sullivan.

111/GT

Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Civic) won the opening Car Care Clinic 111/GT race from Phillip Meyer (Pple Group Porsche 924), George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo), Louis Cloete (Volkswagen Beetle) and Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i).

Louis Cloete won the final Car Care Clinic 111/GT race in his Subaru engine Volkswagen Beetle. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Scholtz won race two as well, followed by Economides, Cloete, Meyer and Olivier.

Race three went to Cloete’s wild Subaru-powered Beetle, finishing ahead of Meyer, Olivier, Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Golf GTI) and Regard van Zyl (Alfa Romeo GTV6).

Next race

The next 2023 event at Zwartkops will be the 800-kilometre Zwartkopanopolis on Saturday July 28.

