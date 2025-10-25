PODCAST: Renault Kwid ‘price drop’ set to be a masterstroke

At R178 799, hatchback is R1 cheaper than the Toyota Vitz as South Africa's cheapest car.

By dropping the price of the updated Kwid by just R1, Renault has made the little hatchback the most affordable local new passenger car.

AT a price of R178 800, the entry-level Renault Kwid used to share the title of Mzansi’s cheapest car with the Toyota Vitz 1.0. But now at R178 799, the Kwid 1.0 Evolution holds this distinction.

Only R100 more expensive than the Vitz is the Suzuki S-Presso GL manual at R178 900. This means that the three most affordable new cars in South Africa are separated by a mere R101.

Renault Kwid makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we way up the three models at the entry point of the market. And says why Renault’s clever marketing strategy is a masterstroke.

The Kwid has come a long way since its introduction almost a decade ago. It faced initial criticism for its safety standards, but has nonetheless founds many new homes because of its affordability.

The updated model features a new rear axle that is said to improve road holding, along with larger 14-inch wheels. Safety comes in the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and a seat belt reminder.

ALSO READ: Renault Kwid price-cut makes hatchback cheapest car in Mzansi

New touches all-round

The updated Renault Kwid features new chrome finishes and upholstery fabrics in the cabin. It also has a new steering wheel plus and new centre fascia and meter cluster. Standard features include aircon, reverse camera, electric front and rear windows and electrical adjustable door mirrors.

The hatchback is powered by an 1.0- litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 50kW of power and 91Nm of torque. The entry-level Evolution model’s engine is paired to five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed AMT gearbox is also offered,