Toyota Land Cruiser FJ finally revealed as cute retro Jimny rival

The spiritual successor to the FJ Cruiser is being considered for South Africa, but most likely towards the end of 2026 or even 2027 if eventually approved.

Teased as far back as the FT-4X Concept at the New York International Auto Show eight years ago, Toyota has officially removed the wraps from the Land Cruiser FJ as the spiritual but not direct successor to the FJ Cruiser.

Hilux Champ based

Refined into the concept Compact Cruiser EV in 2021, the FJ takes up station below the Land Cruiser Prado, but forgoes the TNGA-F platform for the IMV 0 that underpins the Fortuner and Hilux.

Hinted at the unveiling of the Prado four years ago, before emerging in a series of leaked patent sketches in June this year, the Land Cruiser FJ, in effect, becomes the SUV version of the Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga, which also uses the IMV 0 platform.

As with the Prado, the Land Cruiser FJ comes with two front facia options. Image: Toyota

Dimensionally, the FJ measures 4 575 mm long, 1 855 mm wide and 1 960 mm tall, with its wheelbase stretching 2 580 mm.

By comparison, the Champ has measurements of 4 970 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 750 mm, a height of 1 735 mm and a width of 1 785 mm.

Retro looks, interior by Prado

Styled to resemble not only the Prado, but also the Land Cruiser 70-series as a choice of two frontal facia clips will be offered, the Suzuki Jimny-rivalling Land Cruiser FJ features removable front and rear bumpers Toyota says improves repairability by only allowing damaged parts to be replaced.

Interior has been taken directly from the Land Cruiser Prado. Image: Toyota

Its aesthetic also drawing similarities with the Mitsubishi D:X Concept shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show two years ago; the Land Cruiser FJ seats five and shares its interior design and layout with the Prado rather than the no-frills Hilux Champ/Hilux Rangga.

As such, it has the same steering wheels and centre console, physical switchgear, an infotainment display and Toyota’s latest Safety Sense system. No other details were disclosed.

No diesel, no hybrid, only petrol

Up front, and similar to the FJ Cruiser, the Land Cruiser FJ utilises a big displacement petrol engine rather than the previously rumoured turbodiesel or hybrid options.

Rear has elements from the FJ Cruiser and the same profile as the Mitsubishi D:X Concept. Image: Toyota

Unlike its namesake, though, the engine isn’t the carryover 4.0-litre V6, but rather the stalwart 2TR-FE normally aspirated 2.7 that powers the Champ, Hilux, HiAce and Middle East version of the Fortuner.

Developing 120kW/246Nm, drive is routed to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. No information about ground clearance or off-road systems was revealed.

Considered for South Africa

Confirmed to make its public debut in Tokyo next week, the Land Cruiser FJ will go into production in mid-2026, at which point more information will be announced.

Toyota South Africa Motors has meanwhile indicated that consideration is being given to introducing the FJ, though this will most likely only happen towards the end of next year or even in 2027 if approved.

