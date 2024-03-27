Isuzu rolls-out specification upgrades on select D-Max models

Omitting only the base and LS trim grades, no mechanical changes have taken place across the entire range.

Isuzu has resumed its roll-out of tweaks and updates to the locally built D-Max, the latest being new specification items for the Extended Cab and double cab variants.

New tech

Applied at the same time as the newly expanded single cab line-up, only the unbadged base model and mid-range LS have been omitted from receiving any extras, which on the L grade comes in the form of side-steps as standard.

Taking the lion’s share of new fixtures are the LSE and V-Cross models, the former resplendent with a blacked-out B-pillar on the Extended Cab and electric seats trimmed in partial leather upholstery expanded to the double cab as well.

In addition to Isuzu’s new far side airbag, the LSE joins the V-Cross and off-road specific AT35 in being the added recipient of Remote Engine Start only the latter pair previously had access to.

Still 1.9 or 3.0

Up front, no mechanical changes have taken place, meaning power continues to be provided by either the 1.9-litre 4JK1-TCX DDI turbodiesel engine rated at 110kW/350Nm, or the N-series truck derived 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX oil-burner that pumps-out 140kW/450Nm.

Depending on the trim grade and bodystyle, transmission options consist of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, with drive going to the rear wheels as standard or to all four via the selectable four-wheel-drive system.

Price

Seemingly, the new additions have not infringed on the D-Max’s pricing, which includes a five-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan on all models.

Excluding the already priced single cab range, the Extended Cab and double cab line-up’s sticker are as follows;

Extended Cab

D-Max 1.9 DDI – R490 000

D-Max 1.9 DDI L – R510 600

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS – R536 300

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS AT – R557 800

D-Max 3.0 DDI LSE AT – R676 700

D-Max 3.0 DDI LSE 4×4 AT – R758 800

Double Cab

D-Max 1.9 DDI L – R550 900

D-Max 1.9 DD L 4×4 – R652 400

D-Max 1.9 DDI L AT – R568 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS – R585 100

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider – R640 500

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS AT – R603 800

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider AT – R659 200

D-Max 1.9 DDI LS 4×4 AT – R685 200

D-Max 1.9 DDI X-Rider 4×4 AT – R740 700

D-Max 3.0 DDI LS 4×4 – R746 000

D-Max 3.0 DDI LS 4×4 AT – R781 600

D-Max 3.0 DDI LSE AT – R821 700

D-Max 3.0 DDI LSE 4×4 AT – R869 500

D-Max 3.0 DDI V-Cross AT – R859 800

D-Max 3.0 DDI V-Cross 4×4 AT – R908 600

D-Max 3.0 DDI AT35 4×4 AT – R1 159 900

