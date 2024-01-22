EV-only future ramped-up as Stellantis debuts second new platform

Platform will spearheaded Stellantis' assault in North America, though more crucially, it will underpin incoming models from Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

STLA Large will enter mass production later this year as Stellantis’ second dedicated all-electric platform. Image: Stellantis

Initially planned for unveiling last year, Stellantis has officially revealed its newest and also second dedicated all-electric vehicle platform, the STLA Large, ahead of its introduction later this year.

Large product future

An architecture that will underpin eight vehicles between 2024 and 2026, the 400-volt and 800-volt Large will be used principally for D and E-segment vehicles, as well as SUVs with brands set to use it comprising Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Maserati and solely in North America, Dodge.

Joining the STLA Medium revealed last year, the STLA Large will not only replace some of the current PSA-era foundations, but also the dated Mercedes-Benz-derived LX used by the now discontinued Dodge Charger and Challenger in North America, plus the Alfa Romeo developed used Giorgio by the present-day Giulia, Stelvio, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Maserati Grecale.

0-100 km/h in “two second range”

Set to be joined by the STLA Small in 2026 and later this year, the STLA Frame that will underpin bakkies and larger SUVs, the STLA Large measures between 4 764 mm and 5 126 mm long, and 1 897 mm and 2 030 mm wide while offering a ground clearance of between 140 mm to 288 mm.

Its wheelbase stretching from 2 870 and 3 075 mm, the Large will support front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations depending on the selected model, with battery sizes ranging from 85-kWh to 118-kWh.

Support 400-volt and 800-volts, the STLA Large will underpin vehicles with front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive. Image: Stellantis

According to Stellantis, the maximum range is 800 km without brake regeneration included, while a claimed 4.5-kWh per minute can be added back into the 800-volt foundation when using a DC fast charger.

Although no exact charging time was disclosed, the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is “in the two second range”. However, this is likely to depend on the eventual vehicle’s configuration, battery pack and whether single or dual electric motors are utilised.

Floor positioned battery pack will drive either a front or rear mounted electric motor, or in the case of all-wheel-drive models, both. Image: Stellantis.

“Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious but this is what our customers need from us today,” Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, said in a statement.

“The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America”.

Debut vehicle unknown

While the second step in the conglomerate’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy towards all its brands becoming electric before said year, it remains to be seen which product it will debut with later this year.

