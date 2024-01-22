Revs rising as Zwartkops Passion for Speed readies for blast-off

Now in its 23rd year, the 2024 edition of the Passion of Speed has attracted entries of more than 300, plus a few from Europe.

Peter Bailey (Porsche 917) and Larry Wilford (Lola T70) could fight for silverware in the races for Legend Pre-1990 International Sports Racing Prototypes. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

South Africa’s 2024 circuit racing season will start with a bang this weekend, when the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host the its 23rd annual Passion for Speed.

The event will boast an overall entry of more than 300 cars, international participation and 14 separate racing disciplines, to officially make it the country’s biggest tarmac motorsport meeting of the year.

What to expect

9-Hour Legends

The top crowd drawcard should be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legends of the 9-Hour Production Cars.

The combination to beat must be tin top expert Hennie Groenewald in the circuit’s Mercury Comet, with his closest adversaries Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Graeme Nathan (Chevrolet Chevelle), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Lee Thompson (Ford Galaxie), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane).

The combination to beat in the Pre-1968 Legend Production Car races must be Hennie Groenewald in the circuit’s Mercury Comet. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Representing the Netherlands in cars from here will be Frans van Marchal (Plymouth Fury), Michiel Champagne (Ford Galaxie) and Henk Hees (Mercury Cougar).

ALSO READ: Zwartkops Passion for Speed kicks season off with a bang

The quickest historic cars will be Legend Pre-1990 International Sports Racing Prototypes, with contenders Larry Wilford (Lola T70), Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8), Peter Bailey (Porsche 917) and Dino Scribante (Chevron B8).

Not to be disregarded either will be the likes of Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Comaro), Antonie Marx (Tiga), Andre Bezuidenhout (Porsche 911 RSR), Lee Thompson (Ecosse), Rui Campos (Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR) and Mark du Toit (Lola T70 Spyder).

Overseas contenders will include the Netherland’s Kenneth Persson (Ford Mustang).

GT field

Officially, the day’s premier event will be the 45-minute Pre-1968 Legend Le Mans Sports and GT race. The event, to include a mandatory three-minute pitstop, has attracted 28 entries.

A possible winner of the day’s official main race could be James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Podium chasers should include Warren Lombard (AC Cobra), Olivier Dallas (Ford GT40), Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), Mark/Jonathan du Toit (Shelby Daytona Coupe), James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Thomas Falkiner (Ford Mustang), Marc Miller (Ford Mustang ), Carel Pienaar (Datsun 240Z), Kobus Brits (Porsche 911) and Josh Dovey (Ginetta G4R).

Front runners in the races for Marlboro Crane Hire Little Giants races should see people like Hennie Groenewald (Ford Escort), Vic Campher (Volvo P1800), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia), Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina), Ben van der Westhuizen (Ford Cortina GT), Ed Botes (Mini Cooper), Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia), Ishmael Balloyi (GSM Dart) and John ten Doeschate (GSM Dart) fighting for trophies.

Saloon cars

The Evapco Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car races will include victory challengers like Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Evapco Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Cars will include victory challengers like Stefan Pushaves (Porsche 911 RSR), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Herman Kluge (Porsche 911 RSR), Josef Kotze (Mercedes 280E), Ian Kilburn (Datsun 1200 GX Coupe), Oliver Broome (Chevrolet SS), Andre ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco), Cor Kraamwinkel (BMW 2002) and Travis Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200).

Single-seaters

Adding much interest to proceeding will be two races for British drivers in Pre-1965 Grand Prix Association single seater Formula Junior cars.

Top contenders should include Phillip Buhofer (Lotus 44 F3), Stephan Jobsti (Lotus 24), Ben Maeers (Cooper T51 F2), Lukas Buhofer (Lola Mk 54), Steve Hart (Cooper T51 F2), Richard Smeeton (Wainer) and Andy Wills (BRM 261-7).

On a slower pace but beautiful to behold will be the 1954 Maserati 250F of Christiaan Dumolin.

Cobras and more

Close competition should be the mark of the International Race Supplies MHCC races, with top contenders likely to include British invitees Geoff Underwood (Backdraft Cobra), Dan Hirsch (Backdraft Cobra) and Stuart Armstrong (Backdraft Cobra).

Class regulars to compete for victories should include Mario Rossi (Alfa Romeo GTV6), Seef Fourie Senior (Datsun 160Y), Andries Draper (Ford Escort), Reg Sutton (Datsun 160Y), Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort), Lourens van Zyl (Alfa Romeo Berlina).

Supercars

The modern side of the activities will be topped by two Dunlop Extreme Supercar races that will doubtlessly deliver the event’s quickest lap times.

Front runners must include Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RSR), Xolile Letlaka (Aston Martin Vantage), Pieter Zeelie (Lotus Exige), Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Aldo Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan), Ricky Giannoccarro (Lamborghini Huracan), Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan), Gianni Giannoccaro (Stradale Nissan GT-R) and Reghard Roets (Nissan GT-R).

BMW pack

A total of 50 contestants in four classes will face the starter in the BMW M Performance Parts races.

Trophy hunters should include Leon Loubser (335i), Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), George Economides (330i), Sav Gualtieri (328i Turbo), Alan Hilligenn (328i Turbo), Nicholas Fischer (M3 Turbo), Varis Ganpathy (330 Ci Turbo), Fabio Fedetto (M4) and Andreas Meier (318i STC Turbo).

Lotus Challenge

Clive Wilmot (Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Birkin), David Jeremy (Taylon), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), JP Nortje (Birkin) and Jeff Gable (Taylon) could all claim podium places in the Lotus challenge races.

Pursuit Series

Rounding out the events will be two Evapco Puesuit Challenge races, with probable winners to include Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8), Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E), Robert Clark (Citroen 1220 Cub), Peter Lanz (Fiat Uno Turbo), Mike Thompson (Ford Capri) and Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV).

Times and price

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 09h00. Admission will cost R210 for adults and R150 for students, with kids under 12 going in for free.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, with the circuit’s Mini Moke trains running between the pit gate and the various grandstands throughout the day. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own.

For more information call the circuit office at 012 384 2299.

NOW READ: Promise delivered as Zwartkops Passion for Speed serves-up humdinger