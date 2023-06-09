Concept Porsche Mission X debuts as glimpse of EV hypercar future

By Ryan De Villiers

Porsche has just revealed their latest creation; the Mission X hypercar concept, as a compelling embodiment of their vision for the future. This fully electric vehicle is thus a continuation from the 918 Spyder benchmark.

Targeting AMG One

Porsche has set ambitious goals for the Mission X, stating that if it proceeds to series production, it aims to claim the title of the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, meaning it would need to best Mercedes-AMG‘s Project One.

Additionally, the car aspires to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of approximately one PS per kilogram akin to that of the Koenigsegg One:1 and generate downforce values surpassing those of the current 911 GT3 RS, which produces an 860 kg of downforce.

Rear has been designed to resemble to a sports prototype racing car similar to the new 963 LMP Hypercar. Image: Porsche

Furthermore, the Mission X is expected to provide significantly improved charging performance with its innovative 900-volt system architecture, enabling faster charging compared to Porsche’s current electric frontrunner, the Taycan Turbo S.

The Mission X is said to be motivated by a robust three-motor powertrain, affording it a power output that rivals that of the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.

Prototype design

Porsche’s concept is said to measure 4.5 meters in length and two meters in width. Its wheelbase, spanning 2.73 meters, mirrors the dimensions of predecessors like the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.

Butterfly opening doors one of the Mission X’s exterior standouts. Image: Porsche

In pursuit of aerodynamic excellence, the concept car features a strategic tire configuration, with 20-inch wheels at the front and larger 21-inch wheels at the rear.

Featuring a low-slung silhouette, the Mission X showcases bodywork standing at under 1.2 metres in height in an exclusive Rocket Metallic paint colour. Below the beltline, design elements with a carbon-weave finish enhance the aesthetic appeal.

Being a concept, little was mentioned of the Mission X’s interior. Image: Porsche

Equipped with advanced components such as a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, a 900-volt battery pack, and active aerodynamics, Porsche’s electric hypercar concept prioritises efficiency and agility.

EV hypercar future

While the Mission X follows in the footsteps of Porsche’s previous electric hypercar, the 918 Spyder, it takes the concept to new heights.

With enhanced power, efficiency, and technological advancements, Mission X serves as a testament to Porsche’s commitment to the future of electric vehicles.

Described by Porsche as a “statement of intent,” the Mission X provides a glimpse into the company’s future vision for high-performance automobiles.

