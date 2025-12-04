No bakkie or more powerful engine planned for Suzuki Jimny

Converting the Jimny from its current three-door or five-door bodystyle into a bakkie will require significant modifications to its frame.

Suzuki has once again ruled out the possibility of a Jimny bakkie due to an apparent “lack of buyer demand”.

Extensive changes

Although shown as a concept in the form of the double cab Jimny Sierra Pick Up Style at the Tokyo Mobility Show six years ago, Hamamatsu’s chief engineer, Takamitsu Sasaki, has confirmed that a number of factories are preventing such a model from becoming a reality.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Jimny pick-up stopped before making any tracks

While based on a ladder-frame chassis, Sasaki said extensive re-engineering would be needed to accommodate the loadbin in making the Jimny a bakkie, regardless of whether it uses the current three or five-door bodystyle as a base.

Despite being based on a ladder-frame chassis, neither the three-door or depicted five-door Jimny will spawn a bakkie. Image: Suzuki

“If we were to make a Jimny truck, we would have to make it very durable, and that is very difficult. To put a lot of weight on the backside, we need to make the frame stronger,” Sasaki told Australia’s drive.com.au.

“There is not really much demand,” Sasaki said.

Unique to New Zealand

His comments come after an unnamed Suzuki Australia spokesperson told carexpert.com.au shortly after the Sierra Pick Up Style’s reveal that “we can’t talk about future plans, but it’s not something I’ve heard of. It’s not on the agenda”.

While sanctioned by Suzuki New Zealand, the Jimny bakkie comes without any input from the brand’s local arm, or Suzuki Japan. Image: driven.co.nz

Despite prior reports and renderings suggesting the return of the Equator, a name used in the United States for a Suzuki-badged version of the D40 Nissan Navara between 2008 and 2012, the availability of a Jimny bakkie in New Zealand will remain bespoke as it doesn’t come with any Suzuki input.

“This is a Suzuki New Zealand initiative that only they themselves are responsible for, especially when it comes to aftersales,” former Suzuki Auto South Africa Media Liaison Officer, Toni Herbst, told The Citizen, two years ago.

Suzuki’s most recent bakkie, the Equator, was only sold in the United States and based on the D40 generation Nissan Navara. Image: Suzuki

“This won’t be considered for South Africa; the cost involved is also not viable and there are also strict regulations in South Africa that need to be adhered to.”

Demand?

Months before, Suzuki General Manager for Australia, Michael Pachota, said demand for a Jimny bakkie had been expressed and that extensive lobbying had taken place for a such a model to become reality.

Jimny range will comprise solely of the five-door and depicted three-door. Image: Suzuki

“I mention it to [Suzuki HQ in] Japan and they take our feedback on board. They want to hear what customers are saying and a lot of the dialogue from customers end ups in the design and engineering studios for what’s to come in future,” Pachota told carsales.com.au at the time.

“I can’t say a Jimny ute is in development at the moment but I wouldn’t be surprised. The five-door Jimny was a secret for a long time and that was five years in the making.”

No added grunt

In addition to the bakkie, an engine more powerful or bigger than the current normally aspirated 1.5-litre K15B petrol isn’t being considered either.

Made in two separate derivative, the Japan-only kei market Jimny utilises the segment limiting 660 cc turbocharged engine, while the “export market model”, known as the Jimny Sierra, uses the mentioned 1.5 outputting 75kW/130Nm.

Kei-market 660 cc engined Jimny is sold exclusively in Japan alongside the Jimny Sierra that goes without the latter suffix in global markets. Image: Autocar India

“We are not considering a bigger [engine] model because this model is a very particular with the body and the engine,” Sasaki said.

“It’s a balance, it’s the just-right size, so we’re not considering a bigger engine.”

NOW READ: Suzuki Jimny bakkie still a no-go but hope for reversal remains