Lexus LX dips below R3-million with realigned trim grade structure

Hybrid-only VIP trim grade makes for the new Urban, which makes the Overtrail the new top-spec model.

Although only introduced in February, Lexus has revised the LX 700h to include a new model at the expense of the previous range-topping VIP grade.

VIP dropped for Urban

Positioned below off-road devised Overtrail, which also becomes the new overall flagship LX variant, the Urban differs mostly aesthetically from the model it replaces, though it now seats five instead of four.

Compared to the VIP, the Urban’s exterior changes comprise a chrome and stainless grille, new 22-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured mirror caps.

On the colour front, three hues can be selected from: Sonic Titanium, White Quartz and Manganese Luster, with Graphite Black and Terrane Khaki being special order options.

Retaining the centre locking differential from the VIP, the Urban’s only interior addition, apart from the mentioned seats, is a new standard Shimamoku wood veneer.

No power changes

A line-up still spanning five models, the addition of the Urban has not resulted in any powertrain changes, where the combination of the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 and battery pack still develops 341kW/650Nm in the LX 700h.

Drive is once again sent to all four wheels through a special hybrid optimised 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Lower down, the existing 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 in the LX 500d also continues as is, with its outputs of 227kW/700Nm also going to all four corners through a 10-speed automatic.

Price

On the pricing front, all LXs now come with a considerable price bump from the February launch, however, the removal of the VIP sees the sticker for the Overtrail dip below R3-million.

As before, all models come standard with a seven-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and, in the case of the LX 700h, an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

LX 500d F Sport – R2 608 700

LX 500d Overtrail – R2 628 900

LX 700h F Sport – R2 719 800

LX 700h Urban – R2 746 300

LX 700h Overtrail – R2 757 700

