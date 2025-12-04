Hadjar promoted to Red Bull for 2026, rookie Lindblad to Racing Bulls

Announcement of Hadjar and Lindblad completes the grid for season 2026.

Current Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar will step up to Red Bull next season to partner four-time champion Max Verstappen, the Austrian Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

Yuki demoted

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive first season with Red Bull’s junior team, scoring 10 top-10 finishes, including his first podium when he finished third in the Netherlands.

He replaces Yuki Tsunoda who becomes Red Bull’s test and reserve driver.

“After all the hard work I have put in since joining the junior team, it’s such a great reward,” a grateful Hadjar said in a Red Bull statement.

“I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career and they kept believing and pushing me.

“It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.”

‘Cursed’ second seat

Red Bull will be hoping Hadjar can solve the perennial problem of Verstappen’s partner.

After releasing Sergio Perez at the end of last season, Red Bull began 2025 with Liam Lawson, but the New Zealander lasted only two races before being replaced by Tsunoda.

Since then, however, Tsunoda has scored just 33 points in the world championship compared with Verstappen’s 396.

The Japanese driver has competed in more than 100 Grand Prix and has yet to make a podium.

He currently sits one place and three points below Lawson in the standings.

“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family,” said team principal Laurent Mekies.

“On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.”

Welcome Arvid

Lawson will continue with Racing Bulls in 2026 and will be partnered by outgoing Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, who currently sits sixth in the lower F2 series.

“He (Lindblad) has demonstrated raw speed, maturity and potential, underscoring the team’s long-standing commitment to developing elite young talent,” Racing Bulls said in a statement.

