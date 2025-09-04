Next Suzuki for South Africa? All-new Victoris revealed

Although billed as a world model, for now it remains unconfirmed whether the Victoris will come to South Africa.

In a surprise reveal, Suzuki’s Maruti division in India has taken the wraps off the all-new Victoris as its latest SUV.

Fitting in

A model shrouded in mystery until now, the Victoris slots in-between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s SUV range, albeit with completely different styling and largely Suzuki developed technology.

Billed as a more premium step-up from the Brezza, now restricted to India, the Victoris rides on the same Suzuki-developed Global C platform as the Grand Vitara, with dimensions of 4 360mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 600mm, height of 1 655mm and width of 1 795mm.

Providing seating for five, the Victoris’ gains amount to a 15mm increase in length and 10mm in height over the Grand Vitara, though surprisingly, no details about its boot capacity or ground clearance were revealed.

Hybrid all around

Sharper in appearance than the Grand Vitara when viewed from the rear, with a side profile harking back to the Grand Vitara XL7 and a rear resembling the Alfa Romeo Junior, the Victoris has a choice of four trim levels and two powertrain options.

The former comprising LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ grades, motivation comes from the newer 1.5 K15C engine rather than the K15B used in the South African market Grand Vitara, but with mild-hybrid assistance.

Producing 76kW/139Nm, the unit is mated either to a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed automatic.

The rear facia design has, seemingly, been modelled on that of the Alfa Romeo Junior. Picture: Maruti Suzuki

While drive is routed to the front wheels as standard, Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system can be specified, but only in combination with the automatic box, and with four modes; Auto, Snow, Sport and Lock.

The second option involves a conventional self-charging hybrid combining a 1.5 litre engine with an electric motor and battery pack developing 68kW/122Nm.

In this application, drive is routed to the front wheels only through an electronic CVT. As with the AllGrip, the hybrid offers four modes; Eco, Normal and Power, plus a short-range EV setting.

Spec sheet

Inside resides the Victoris’ biggest change from other Suzuki models as, apart from the steering wheel, it sports a restyled dashboard, new centre console and upgraded materials.

Depending on the trim level, the Victoris’ list of feature include an eight-speaker Infinity sound system with 5.1 Dolby Atmos surround sound, a seven or 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and a ventilated wireless smartphone charger.

The interior has been styled completely different from the Grand Vitara. Picture: Maruti Suzuki

Completing the list are 18 inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electric front seats, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, push-button start and LED headlights.

Notable safety and driver assistance is an improved 360-degree camera system, Head-Up Display, standard six airbags on all derivatives, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Also included is Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Global model but…

Still to be priced, but expected to retail from Rs 1 000 000, which with taxes amounts to R201 826 when directly converted. The Victoris has been approved for export markets, thus opening the possibility for it to come to South Africa.

“Exports are becoming a very important portfolio for us,” Maruti Suzuki’s executive officer for product planning Sandeep Raina told Autocar India on the sidelines of the Victoris’ launch.

“And when we are developing products, we are taking inputs from our counterparts in the export markets and integrating and balancing things which can be a sweet spot for both markets.”

As it stands, no confirmation of the Victoris for the local market has been made. However, should it receive approval, expect it to slot in between the Fronx, priced from R298 900 to R362 900, and Grand Vitara stickered from R358 900 to R542 900.

