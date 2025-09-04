Tata puts price tag on swoopy coupe-styled Curvv

Tata's newest global product will be priced as a more premium segment entrant.

Tata has resumed its price roll-out for its re-introduced product line in South Africa with the newest being the coupe-styled Curvv.

Look familiar?

The newest model in its global range, having debuted last year, the Curvv will still straddle the gap between the Punch and the flagship Harrier, whose details will also be released soon.

Riding on Tata’s new ATLAS platform, the Curvv incorporates styling elements not only from the Harrier and Safari, but when viewed from the back, the BMW X6 in the design of the bootlid spoiler and even the thin light clusters connected by a full-width LED light bar.

Dimensions

Described as a “glimpse into the future of mobility in South Africa”, the Curvv exceeds India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 4 308 mm long and 1 810 mm wide, while having a wheelbase of 2 560 mm and height of 1 635 mm.

Rear-end styling has elements of the BMW X6 about it. Image: Tata

Providing seating for five, the Curvv has a claimed ground clearance of 208 mm and, according to Tata, will accommodate 500-litres in the boot with the rear seats in the upright position.

Boosted three-pot

On the power front, the Curvv uses the updated 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine called Hyperion, and now equipped with a turbocharger.

While drive still goes to the front wheels, the unit develops 88kW/170Nm and is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch called dual-clutch automatic (DCA).

Respective fuel consumption numbers are 5.7 L/100 km and 6.1 L/100 km.

As with the Punch, Tata has opted not to make the 1.5-litre Revotorq turbodiesel engine available in the Curvv, most likely as a result of costs and South Africa’s sub-par diesel quality.

Spec

On the spec front, three completely different trim levels from the Tiago and Punch have been settled on.

Starting the range, the Pure+ gets 16-inch alloy-styled wheels, LED headlights, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, a four-speaker sound system, LED daytime running lights, a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, City and Sport.

Adding to these further are:

rear air-conditioning vents;

front armrest;

multi-function steering wheel;

voice recognition;

folding electric mirrors;

electric bootlid;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

Electronic Stability Control;

ABS with EBD

Moving up, the Creative replaces the 16-inch wheels with 17-inch alloy wheels and the infotainment system with a 10.25-inch display complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also added to its spec sheet is:

bi-LED headlights;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

automatic air-conditioning;

cooled glovebox;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

eight-speaker sound system;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

paddle shifters

Interior represents a massive departure from that of the Tiago and Punch. Image: Tata

At the range’s summit, the Accomplished S swaps the fabric seats for leatherette upholstery, the four-inch instrument cluster for a 10.25-inch, and the reverse camera for a 360-degree surround-view display.

Its list of items is concluded by:

rain sense wipers;

mood lighting;

electric driver’s seat;

rear armrest;

wireless smartphone charger;

ventilated front seats;

nine-speaker JBL sound system;

front parking sensors;

leather-trimmed gear lever;

voice activated panoramic sunroof

Colours

In total, six colours are offered, but restricted to certain trim grades. As such, Pristine White and Opera Blue are the only hues all models can be had in.

For the Pure+ and Creative, Dayton Grey can be specified, with the latter grade sharing the option of Crimson Red with the Accomplished S. Unique shades for the flagship are Pure Grey and Gold Essence.

Price

Now available, each Curvv’s price tag includes a five-year/125 000 km warranty and a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Curvv 1.2T Pure – R349 900

Curvv 1.2T Creative DCA – R419 900

Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S DCA – R519 900

