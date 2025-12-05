Black in, beige out as Suzuki updates DZire’s interior colour

Aside from its interior changes, the rest of the DZire continues without change.

With just over seven months having passed since its local market debut, Suzuki Auto South Africa has revised the interior of the DZire following initial criticism.

Dark for light

One of the automaker’s key models, the DZire now receives a black cloth interior finish in place of the previous beige.

Spec

Standard on both the entry-level GA and top-spec GL+, the new interior colour hasn’t resulted in any specification change from the launch in May.

As such, both derivatives still feature the following as standard:

LED headlights;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

front armrest;

digital air-conditioning panel;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

electric mirrors;

type-C and type-A USB ports;

electric windows;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Hill Hold

For the GL+, the 14-inch steel wheel make way for 15-inch alloys, the radio prep for a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the sealed inlets on the flanks of the front bumper for fog lamps.

Additional standard item include a multi-function steering wheel, a reverse camera, chrome exterior detailing and cruise control.

No added power

Based on the same Heartect platform, once again, as the Swift, the DZire retains the same three-cylinder 1.2-litre normally aspirated Z12E petrol engine as before, with outputs of 60kW/112Nm.

The standard transmission is a five-speed manual, with a CVT being optional on the GL+ only.

Colours and price

As before, seven colours can be selected from:

Arctic White Pearl;

Bluish Black Pearl;

Magma Grey Metallic;

Nutmeg Brown Pearl Metallic;

Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic;

Gallant Red Pearl Metallic;

Alluring Blue Pearl Metallic.

Now available, the DZire’s price tag continues to include a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

DZire 1.2 GA – R229 900

DZire 1.2 GL+ – R252 900

DZire 1.2 GL+ CVT – R272 900

