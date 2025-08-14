We reveal Tata models that will showcase brand’s Mzansi return

Tiago, Curvv, Punch and Harrier the chosen ones for Indian manufacturer's re-entry.

By now you should know that Tata’s passenger car division is on its way back to South Africa. Motus Holdings Ltd, the country’s leading automotive group, have been announced as the exclusive distributor of its cars and SUVs.

Tata, India’s largest vehicle manufacturer now has a full portfolio of cars that range from entry-level compact hatchbacks to high-performance SUVs.

Four Tata models on the cards

The Citizen Motoring recently speculated on which models are heading to Mzansi based on visuals on an invitation. But an educated guess based on the pictures in the press release announcing its return indicates that the Tata Tiago compact hatch, Tata Curvv coupe hatch, the compact Punch SUV and mid-size Harrier SUV will be the first of the models to arrive.

“South Africa is an important market in our global expansion journey. With our products and a reputed partner in Motus, we are here to offer customers a choice of vehicles. These are safe, stylish, and innovation-driven. We will deliver a distinctive and future-ready mobility experience, backed by attractive pricing, competitive financing and industry-leading aftersales support,” said Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV).

In line with its commitment to drive inclusive growth, TMPV will also focus on local value creation. This will include supporting employment across sales, service, parts distribution, and technician training. This initiative reinforces its dedication to empowering people and strengthening local economies.

Safety pioneers

“We are excited to launch a brand which embodies an advanced design architecture, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety standards across the entire model range to South African customers,” said Thato Magasa, CEO of Motus Holding’s TMPV South Africa distribution business.

Tata has pioneered safety in India, with all their cars being four and five-star rated by New Car Safety Assessment programs (GNCAP and BNCAP – Official NCAP assessment for India).

Tata says the range destined for South Africa boasts segment-leading safety across SUVs, crossovers and entry-level compact hatchbacks. TMPV is set to introduce an exciting range of cars and SUVs engineered to deliver exceptional performance, rigorously tested for superior driving comfort, while also being tailored to South African conditions.