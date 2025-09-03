Price tag slapped on battle-ready new Tata Punch

India's best-selling vehicle of 2024 will have a line-up of five models, but a single normally aspirated petrol engine option.

Having revealed pricing of the Tiago just over 24 hours ago, rejuvenated Indian automaker Tata has announced price and spec details of its entry-level crossover, the Punch.

Shown alongside the Tiago, as well as the rest of the marque’s model range – the Curvv and Harrier – at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last weekend, the Punch arrives on the back of having been India’s best-selling car last year with total sales of more than 200 000 units.

Fundamentals

Based on the brand’s Arc platform, the Punch, which went on-sale in its home market four years ago, will be offered in five trim levels powered by the same normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Tiago.

Providing seating for five, the Punch adheres to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 3 827 mm long, 1 615 mm tall and 1 742 mm wide while riding on a 2 445 mm long wheelbase.

Offering a ground clearance of 187 mm and boot space of 366-litres with the rear seats up, the mentioned three-cylinder Revotron engine develops 65kW/115Nm delivered to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Rear has a passing resemblance to the Renault Kwid. Image: Tata

Claimed fuel consumption is 5.3 L/100 km for the former and 5.6 L/100 km for the latter. A drive mode selector with two settings, Eco and City, is standard across all derivatives.

Spec

On the spec front, the Adventure starts the range off, with its list of features comprising 15-inch steel wheels, a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker sound system, electric windows and a four-inch TFT instrument cluster display.

Included further are:

electric mirrors;

multi-function steering wheel;

rear air-conditioning vents;

single USB port;

follow-me-home headlights;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS and EBD;

Electronic Stability Control

Upping the ante, the Adventure+ S gains push-button start, a reverse camera, rain-sense wipers and a rear USB port, as well as a front armrest, roof rails, auto on/off headlights, a sunroof, a front type-C USB port and a six-speaker sound system.

Higher-end models are furnished with a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Image: Tata

Up next, the Accomplished+ boasts 15-inch alloy-styled wheels, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, projector-type headlights and cruise control.

As well as a blacked-out A-pillar, one-touch down function for the driver’s electric window and folding electric mirrors, the Accomplished+ also nets a wireless smartphone charger and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Completing the range, the Creative+ lists 16-inch alloy wheels, a tyre pressure monitor, rear armrest and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever as its main gains over the Accomplished+.

Colours

On the colour front, all Punch models feature a dual-tone finish, with a white roof contrasting the Tornado Blue and Calypso Red body colours.

For the remaining three hues, Orcus White, Daytona Grey and Tropical Mist, Tata has settled upon a black roof.

Price

Included across the range is a five-year/125 000 km warranty and a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Punch 1.2 Adventure – R244 900

Punch 1.2 Adventure+ S – R269 900

Punch 1.2 Adventure+ S AMT – R288 900

Punch 1.2 Accomplished+ AMT – R303 900

Punch 1.2 Creative+ AMT – R339 900

