What to expect from South Africa-bound new Toyota RAV4

The outgoing XA50 generation, which became the world best-selling vehicle in 2024, will end its seven-year production run in South Africa next year.

Named the world’s best selling vehicle of 2024 with global sales, including those of its Chinese sibling, the Wildlander, of 1 187 000 units, the current fifth generation Toyota RAV4 will officially bow-out next year in South Africa after what will be seven years.

Gen 6

On-sale, globally, since 2018, the internally named XA50 will make way for the new XA60 at an undisclosed time in 2026, with the exact powertrain options and model line-up still to be revealed.

The first generation RAV4 to be powered solely by hybrid powertrains, XA60 rides on a revised of its predecessor’s TNGA-K platform with not only uprated suspension joints, but also new frame mounts and, in the case of the new off-road focused variant, 13 mm more ground clearance.

Wholly new inside

Said to be more practical than the XA50, the XA60’s interior has been dramatically overhauled to include the same steering wheel as the Tacoma, a centre console seemingly derived from the Land Cruiser Prado and a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior has been dramatically redesigned. Image: Toyota

Based on the US-variant, the RAV4 gets a new freestanding infotainment system in two sizes; 10.5-inches and 12.9-inches, both equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of specification, notable items, which will vary depending on the trim level, comprise a Head-Up Display, heated front seats, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and the first-time inclusion of Toyota’a Safety Sense array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Hybrid and PHEV only

As mentioned, the RAV4’s biggest difference from previous iterations involves the solitary availability of hybrid powertrains as Toyota has opted to drop all “conventional” combustion engine options.

Depicted Adventure variant replaces the GX-R. Image: Toyota

Modelled around its stalwart 2.5-litre petrol, outputs, based on those of the Stateside model, amount to 166 kW or 174 kW with the inclusion of a second electric motor on all-wheel-drive models.

At the range’s summit, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) combines the same engine with a 22.7-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

Second generation GR Sport will no longer be restricted to Europe and Japan. Image: Toyota

The result is a combined output of 235 kW, more than not only the outgoing RAV4 PHEV, but also than all of Toyota’s current GR models, excluding the GR Supra.

What’s more, the PHEV will the sole option for the new GR Sport, which finally becomes an export variant having previously been marketed solely in Europe and Japan.

Stay tuned

Reported to have a starting price tag of $35 000 in the States, which amount to R614 428 when directly converted, and without taxes, the RAV4’s market arrival, as mentioned, will take place next year at a still undisclosed time.

As a reminder, the current line-up spans five models priced from R719 800 for the entry-level all-wheel-drive 2.0 GX-R to R858 500 for the flagship Hybrid VX E-Four.

Thus, expect a considerable premium to be applicable once sales of the XA60 start next year.

