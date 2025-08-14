Not Atto 1 but Dolphin Surf as BYD starts teasing new entry EV

Dolphin Surf looks set to become South Africa's cheapest electric vehicle when it debuts next months.

Confirmed for South Africa earlier this month, BYD has announced that while it will indeed be bringing its entry-level electric car, the Seagull, to market next month, it won’t be called Atto 1 as previously alleged.

Identity change

Introduced in its home market two years ago, the Seagull bears the Atto 1 name in mostly Southeast Asian markets, supposedly as a means of aligning it with the Atto 3 known as the Yuan Plus in the People’s Republic.

In a statement, the local arm of the Shenzhen brand said the Seagull will, however, adopt the Dolphin Surf name as in Europe and not Atto 1 or indeed Dolphin Mini as in South and Latin America.

Fundamentals

Still to be priced, the Dolphin Surf will be positioned below the “normal” Dolphin in BYD South Africa’s line-up, with its measurements of 3 990 mm in overall length, a height of 1 590 mm and width of 1 720 mm.

Riding on a 2 500 mm long wheelbase, the Dolphin Surf is underpinned by BYD’s EV-optimised e-Platform 3.0 with a choice of a two Blade battery packs; a 30-kWh unit and a 43.2-kWh.

Known as the Seagull in China, the Dolphin Surf name has now been settled on for South Africa. Image: paultan.org

Offered in a single state of tune, the former produces 65 kW and allows for a range of 220 km while supporting DC charging up to 65 kW.

For the latter, two outputs are offered; 65 kW and 115 kW, the latter with a claimed range of 322 km and the former up to 310 km. Both support charging up to 85 kW.

Interior is highlighted by a freestanding instrument cluster and a rotary 10.1-inch infotainment system. Image: paultan.org

While BYD has so far not revealed which units will be offered locally, it has confirmed the inclusion of its rotary infotainment system, measuring 10.1-inches, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a reverse camera and Electronic Stability Control.

South Africa’s cheapest EV?

Also supporting vehicle-to-load, the Dolphin Surf will reportedly also become South Africa’s cheapest EV with a reported price tag below R400 000, thus undercutting the entry-level variant of the Dayun S5 currently priced at R399 990.

More details, comprising spec and choice of powertrains, will be announced in due course.

