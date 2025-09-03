Unchanged price put on dynamically sharpened-up Mazda CX-60

Aside from a new colour, no changes have been made to the CX-60's exterior or interior.

On-sale just over two years, Mazda has made a series of changes to the CX-60, mostly on the dynamic side without having altered its appearance or powertrain options.

All about dynamics

A line-up still comprising three variants, the various changes involve revised steering, better sound insulation in the drivetrain area and revisions to the suspension as well as the software on all-wheel drive models.

ALSO READ: Electrified diesel restores Mazda CX-60’s promises but not perfectly

Spec

Dynamic

As for spec, the range, once again, commences with the Dynamic, whose list of items comprises the following:

20-inch alloy wheels;

auto on/off, auto-levelling LED headlights;

10-inch MZD Connect infotainment system;

panoramic sunroof;

rain sense wipers;

wireless smartphone charger;

electric tailgate;

Head-Up Display;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

leather upholstery;

electric front seats with lumbar support for the driver;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

push-button start;

traction control;

seven airbags;

reverse camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

Hill Hold Assist

Individual

Stepping up to the Individual sees the 10-inch display make way for a 12-inch, the sound system for a Bose branded 12-speaker and the reverse camera for a 360-degree surround-view system.

Interior has also been carried over without any revisions. Image: Mazda

Also, standard is integrated satellite navigation, a frameless rear-view mirror, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, a hands-free electric tailgate and Mazda’s i-Activsense safety system with the following:

Radar Guided Cruise Control;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning

Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

City Brake Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Seat Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Transparent front camera view

Takumi

Over and above the Individual, the Takumi receives Nappa leather seats, adaptive LED headlights, ambient lighting, model specific 20-inch alloy wheels and ventilated as well as heated front seats with electric lumbar support for the passenger’s chair.

Still petrol or diesel

Up front, the normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine provides propulsion for the Dynamic and Individual with outputs of 141kW/261Nm.

While Mazda’s first-ever eight-speed automatic remains the sole transmission option, in the Individual, the amount of twist goes to all four wheels versus the Dynamic’s rear.

No changes to the CX-60’s sloping rear facia have taken place. Image: Mazda

Finally, the Takumi, which differentiates itself from the Individual by its colour coded wheel arch cladding and lower bumpers, plus a blacked-out B-pillar, makes do with the mild-hybrid 3.3-litre SkyActiv-D straight-six turbodiesel rated at 187kW/550Nm.

As with the Individual, an eight-speed automatic sends the engine’s grunt to all four corners.

Colours and price

On the colour front, Zircon Sand Metallic debuts as a new option in addition to the carryover eight other hues; Sonic Silver, Jet Black, Arctic White, Platinum Quartz, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Deep Crystal Blue and Rhodium White Metallic.

In terms of pricing, the revisions haven’t resulted in any increases, with the same applying to the five-year unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.

CX-60 2.5 Dynamic AT – R706 600

CX-60 2.5 Individual AWD AT – R888 700

CX-60 3.3d Takumi AWD AT – R1 085 100

NOW READ: Mazda CX-60 a worthwhile effort in need of better rewarding