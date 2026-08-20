Workhorse-ready single cab new Toyota Hilux officially priced

Hilux range has been completed, for now, with the arrival of the new generation single cab.

After its highly anticipated market launch last month of the double cab and Xtra Cab only, Toyota has released the specifications and pricing for the new single cab Hilux on its website.

Revealed, along with its siblings, at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in April, the single cab Hilux range spans two variants, both in SRX grade, with the only difference being the option of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

2.8 GD-6 and auto only

Up front, the status quo is unchanged from the double and Xtra Cab as motivation is solely provided by the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

Without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system fitted to the double cab Legend, the engine still produces 150kW/500Nm, which is sent to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota is still to confirm the single cab’s claimed payload figure. Picture: Toyota

Arriving next year is the six-speed manual gearbox, paired with the returning 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel.

Regardless of the drive wheels, the single cab Hilux has a tow rating of 3 500kg, ground clearance of 312mm and wading depth of 800mm.

The claimed payload capacity is 845 kg for the two-wheel drive and 920 kg for the 4×4. Standard on both variants is a limited slip rear differential.

SRX grade means cloth seats an manual air-conditioning, but also the eight-inch infotainment display. Picture: Toyota

Spec

As per the SRX grade, the single cab’s list of features include:

17-inch steel wheels;

colour coded bumper;

LED fog lamps;

electric mirrors;

fabric seats;

electric windows;

multi-function steering wheel;

two-speaker sound system;

eight-inch infotainment display;

auto lock/unlock doors;

seven airbags;

reverse camera;

Vehicle Stability Control.

Colours

On the colour front, six hues are offered:

Glacier White;

Attitude Black;

Chromium Silver;

Ash Grey;

Oxide Bronze;

Arizona Red.

Price

Included with the Hilux single cab’s price tag is a three-year/100 000km warranty and a nine-service/90 000km service plan.