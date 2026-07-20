TGRSA Ready for a long battle in their Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVOs

The GR Stella 1000 Marathon is the toughest and longest event on the South African Rally Raid Championship calendar this year.

Fresh from victory at the opening round a few weeks back, Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) heads to Stella in the North West Province this weekend in their Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVOs.

The only three-day event of the season, the GR Stella 1000 Marathon presents an entirely different challenge to the sprint-style races that make up the remainder of the championship.

Covering almost 1 000km through the cattle farming region surrounding Stella. The event rewards consistency, meticulous preparation and mechanical reliability every bit as much as outright speed.

Practice for Dakar

This makes it South Africa’s closest equivalent to the marathon format synonymous with the Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

The marathon format provides the ideal proving ground for the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVOs. Allowing the team to demonstrate the strength and dependability that underpin Toyota’s global rally-raid programme.

The marathon format is synonymous with the Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. Picture: Supplied

Saood Variawa

Leading the team’s charge will be defending TGRSA’s South African Rally-Raid Champion Saood Variawa. Who arrives in Stella as the championship leader after opening the season with victory at the INGCO Parys 400.

He will once again be partnered by Charan Moore. Whose debut alongside the young champion resulted in an immediate victory and maximum championship points.

Sa’aad Variawa

The second Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO entry will see Sa’aad Variawa continue his partnership with Wade Harris. The pair showed encouraging pace during the opening round.

But a series of setbacks compromised their final result. And they will be eager to convert that speed into a strong finish over the marathon distance.

Guy Botterill

Completing the TGRSA line-up is experienced campaigner Guy Botterill, who will be joined by accomplished navigator Henry Köhne.

Botterill narrowly missed the podium at the opening round after running among the leading crews throughout the event in his Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO.

His experience in endurance rally-raid competition will be invaluable over the demanding three-day format.

The GR Stella 1000 Marathon is the toughest and longest event on the calendar. Picture: Supplied

Team Principal Shameer Variawa

“The GR Stella 1000 Marathon is one of the races every rally-raid competitor wants to win,” said TGRSA Team Principal Shameer Variawa.

“It is the ultimate test of our crews, our cars and our entire team. Over three days you cannot rely on speed alone.”

“Every aspect of the operation has to perform flawlessly, from preparation and strategy to reliability and teamwork.”

This weekend’s racing

The GR Stella 1000 Marathon gets underway on Friday, 24 July, with a Qualifying Race followed by two short competitive stages.

Saturday features Stages 3 and 4, before the event concludes with the final two stages on Sunday, 26 July.