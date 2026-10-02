BMW approves power boosted X3 M50 for South Africa next year

Revisions to the flagship X3 will only become available in the new year.

Having made its South African market premiere just over 12 months ago, BMW has debuted a new black appearance package and power upgrade for the locally assembled X3.

Blacked out

Available in Europe and North America before the end of the year, but only from the third quarter of 2027 in South Africa, the black pack comprises black M logos and model badges with a silver outline, gloss black brake callipers and black 22-inch M alloy wheels.

Black pack brings a darkened diffuser, quad exhaust outlets and 22-inch alloy wheels. Picture: BMW

Inside, the darkened additions comprise black Alcantara and Veganza imitation leather upholstery, carbon-look decorative inserts, blue stitch work, black floor mats with blue piping and the M logo on the front seat headrests.

Alcantara on the doors and dashboard, on top of the instrument binnacle and on the steering wheel round the interior off.

Same punch as new M350

On the power front, the added amount of twist has been solely reserved for the flagship X3 M50, with the same applicable to the black pack no other variant will be offered in.

While still powered by the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine, outputs now mirror those of the new M350 xDrive at 313kW/540Nm from the previous 280kW/540Nm.

Black theme continues inside, with added blue inserts and piping. Picture: BMW

An additional 13kW/200Nm is provided by the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for short spells, with BMW claiming a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

As before, drive is routed via the xDrive all-wheel drive system to all four wheels through the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with added launch control.

Arriving in 2027

The X3’s first major update since its global launch two years ago, BMW South Africa has indicated that the power-revised M50 will be introduced next year, seemingly along with the black pack as a standard inclusion instead of a cost option.