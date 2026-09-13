Turbocharged Omoda C7 provides for easy family comfort

Omoda is able to offer consumers an efficient petrol -powered option in the C7 1.6 TDGI.

Slotting in between the compact C5 and the large flagship C9, the Omoda C7 makes a compelling bid to be included on an average sized family’s shopping list if they are in the market for a new car.

And in the case of the C7 1.6 TGDI Elegance that we had on test and that retails for R589 900, maybe even more so.

Sure, if you have R100 000 more, you could get into a hybrid. But not everybody can stretch their budget that far.

Good looking car

I am not going to dwell on the styling of the Omoda C7 too much as we have covered this car comprehensively in the past here at The Citizen Motoring.

I will say, though, as a package with its X-shaped frameless grille, slim LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, and 19-inch wheels, it is easy on the eye.

Power and torque

In fact, the main reason for the test drive was, well, to test drive it. And by that, I mean we don’t often get to sample anything but the flagship derivatives. And this was the middle of the road turbo petrol model as said earlier.

Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque. This provided more than enough for urban commuting and getting out on the open road.

The powertrain is paired to a smooth enough shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s still not up there with the best of them. Maybe they are improving. Or are we just getting used to driving Chinese cars?

You do get Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes, which is said to allow you to tailor your driving experience.

But in typical Chinese fashion once again, leaving the vehicle in Normal mode is your best option.

Eco is far too unresponsive, and Sport too aggressive for everyday use.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity provide seamless integration with smartphones. Picture: Supplied

Fuel consumption

What was also very Chinese was the real-world fuel consumption figure of 10 litres per 100km on average. Omoda claims 7.5 litres per 100km for this C7.

But no matter how many internal combustion engine Chinese cars we drive, the number seemingly always settles around the 10-litre mark.

A number, I think, that is still acceptable for the size of the vehicle and what it offers. But if you want better, then you are going to have to haul out the extra cash for the hybrid.

Drive and handling

The Omoda C7 1.6 TGDI runs a conventional MacPherson strut front suspension and a multilink rear setup. So, the handling is predictable and the ride not too firm.

The steering is also light, maybe too light for my liking, but the girls in my family thought it was perfect for what they wanted out of the vehicle.

The Omoda C7 offers a cabin that combines comfort, practicality, and plenty space. Picture: Supplied

Interior and space

Jumping inside you are greeted by a modern, black leather upholstery-covered, well laid-out interior, that offers somewhat of a premium feel.

The driver gets an 8.88 inch digital instrument display cluster. And this is joined by a 15.6 inch infotainment display that integrates all the vehicle controls, climate settings, and media.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 50-Watt wireless charging pad are all there. As is an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

There is ample legroom front and back, while the boot offers 614 litres of space if you can figure out how big that actually is. In normal speak, it’s more than enough.

Driver safety systems

As is the norm these days with higher end manufacturers chasing Euro NCAP 5-Star safety ratings, the Omoda C7 comes equipped with just about every safety feature you can think of.

From dual front, front-side, curtain, driver’s knee, and front centre airbags to ABS, Brake Assist, and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) – you name it.

What you also have is 21 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). I am not going to list them all, but I am going to say that I understand why they must be there. But man they can be so annoying at times.

The Omoda C7 slots in between the affordable C5 X Series and the range-topping C9. Picture: Supplied

Good value for money

Is the Omoda C7 1.6 TDGI an automatic choice when out shopping? No. There is just so much out there at the R600 000 mark, but it does deserve some serious consideration.

Pricing and warranty

C7 1.6 TGDI Elegance – R589 900

The C7 1.6 TGDI comes with Omoda’s one-million km/10-year engine warranty for the first owner, a five-year/75 000km service plan, and a seven-year/200 000km factory warranty.