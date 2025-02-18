Three-row Suzuki Grand Vitara spied ahead of debut this year

Extended length model could revive the Escudo name and will provide seating for six or seven with a choice of petrol or hybrid powerunits.

First mentioned in January last year as becoming a reality in 2025, the three-row version of the Suzuki Grand Vitara has officially emerged in new spy images undergoing testing in India.

Known internally as Y17, the first long wheelbase Grand Vitara since the end of the XL7 in 2006, will reportedly also usher-in the first series of upgrades to the model that returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Six or seven seats

Still to ride on the Suzuki developed Global-C platform, the leaked images posted on X provides no clear indication of the Grand Vitara’s extended length increase, though prior reports have mentioned an overall length of 4 345 mm – the same as export market models.

The three-row version of the @Maruti_Corp Grand Vitara has been spotted testing again revealing that it will get major styling changes.



According to Autocar India, the extended wheelbase will result lead to seating for six or seven, and the same engine options currently available in the “normal” Grand Vitara.

As part of the mid-life refresh, the Grand Vitara will also get a revised interior, though for the moment, the exact extent of the changes is unknown.

Name decided upon?

In addition, it remains to be seen whether the three-row Grand Vitara will revive the iconic Escudo name following the discovery of a trademark submission in India last March.

Used until last year in Japan for the “normal” Hungarian-made Vitara that departed South Africa in 2022 as a result of the Grand Vitara’s return, the likely usage of the Escudo moniker will be a first in non-Japanese markets, although at this stage, nothing has been approved by Suzuki.

XL7 lasted from 1998 to 2006 as Suzuki’s only Grand Vitara-based model to have three rows of seats. Image: favcars.com

What is, however, known, is that the three-row Grand Vitara will spawn a Toyota-badged version similar to the five-seater serving as a base for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder that loses the latter suffix in South Africa.

Set to be Toyota’s third three-row model after the Rumion – based on the Eritga – and the Innova Hycross that provides the foundation for the Suzuki Invicto, the six-or-seven-seat Urban Cruiser has so far not been sighted, but like its Grand Vitara sibling, will go on-sale this year.

More soon

According to the Autocar India report, a time of reveal, for the Suzuki variant, is projected for the first half of 2025, at which point, Toyota will showcase its version either after or in the same timeframe.

As matters currently stand, no exact details are known, however, expect more to emerge soon now that the first spy images have emerged.

