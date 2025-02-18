Volvo XC60 refreshed again after combustion engine commitment

Gothenburg's best-seller benefits from its second update days after its announcement that a move towards complete electrification by 2030 will no longer be taking place.

Revised frontal design incorporates the same grille as the updated XC90. Image: Volvo

Having received its current appearance after its first mid-life update almost four years ago, Volvo has given the XC60 its second refresh, largely derived from the makeover handed to the XC90 last year.

Entering its eighth year of production in 2025, the revisions to the second generation XC60 involve the exterior and interior, as no mechanical alterations have seemingly taken place underneath its bonnet.

Look closely

Confirmed to be joined – but not replaced outright – by the all-electric EX60 next year, the XC60’s external tweaks comprises a restyled Iron Mask grille, the removal of the horizontal bars across the vents on the flanks of the front bumper, and new alloy wheel designs.

At the rear, only the taillights have been changed to feature darkened clusters. Finally, three new colours have been included; Aurora Silver, Forest Lake and Mulberry Red which has been available on other models.

Latest Google software

Inside, the biggest change involves a new dashboard that now houses the tablet-style 11.2-inch infotainment system.

Taken directly from the updated XC90, the replacement for the previous nine-inch display not only gets Google’s latest Android operating system and software, but improved resolution, an overhauled interface that reacts faster than before, better graphics and more instantly reactive over-the-air updates.

Interior now has the infotainment display from the XC90. Image: Volvo

Down the centre, the same one-piece console as the XC90 has been carried over, along with the restyled gear lever, toggle switch starter button and wireless smartphone charger.

Completing the interior is a new mesh design pattern for the speakers of the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, upgraded seats and more premium materials comprising two new options; Navy Herringbone Weave and Quilted Nordico.

Hybrid or plug-in hybrid

Up front, and following Volvo’s announcement earlier this month that it has adopted a mixed powertrain strategy of hybrid and electric options, the XC60 remains a hybrid-only affair utilising both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powerunits.

Changes to the rear require a keen eye. Image: Volvo

For the entry-level B5, the combination of the 48-volt system and 2.0-litre Drive-E turbo-petrol means outputs of 183kW/350Nm, and 340kW/750Nm in the plug-in hybrid T8 that pairs the same combustion engine with an 18.8-kWh battery pack.

In both cases, drive goes to the front or all four wheels through the eight-speed Geartronic transmission.

Not yet approved

Now available for ordering in key markets, Volvo Car South Africa is yet to confirmed market arrival, however, expect it to arrive possibly in the second or third quarter.

