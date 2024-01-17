Three-row Toyota Corolla Cross and Urban Cruiser both due by 2026

Introduction of the pair forms part of an apparent three-model, seven-seat line-up headed by the Innova Hycross sold in Asia and the Middle East.

Incoming three-row Corolla Cross could be build locally, however, this is purely speculative and will only be resolved once the production model makes its debuts by 2026. Picture: Toyota

Its immediate focus being on the unveiling of the delayed Suzuki Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor within the next months, Toyota’s next venture will involve the reported introduction of not only a seven-seat version of the Corolla Cross, but also a three-row take on the Urban Cruiser.

Cross expansion

In February last year, Autocar India reported that the three-row Corolla Cross had already entered development as a separate model from alliance partner Maruti Suzuki’s Invicto based on the step-up Toyota Innova Hycross.

ALSO READ: Three-row Toyota Corolla Cross tipped to become a reality

At the time, the publication indicated the seven-seat Cross would feature a slim new D-pillar, longer doors and a completely restyled rear facia modelled in subsequent renders on that of the Grand Highlander that debuted in the United States last year.

Urban Cruiser and Corolla Cross will follow the same route as the Grand Highlander that debuted last year as a three-row version of the standard Highlander sold in the United States. Picture: Toyota

While still set to be based on the TNGA-C platform, albeit stretched beyond the current 4 460mm overall length, the inclusion of the third row, and likely price premium, will result in the Corolla Cross getting an apparent electric tailgate, seats that fold flat into the floor and a reworked rear suspension as a means of compensating for the expected added weight of the third-row setup.

According to the latest claims by cartoq.com, the seven-seat Corolla Cross will be manufactured at Toyota’s brand-new Bidadi Plant from the first quarter of 2026.

Recent renders of what the seven-seat Corolla Cross could look like, has seen the Grand Highlander’s rear facia being incorporated. Picture: Toyota

Currently being build, and set to open in the same year production of the Cross starts, Toyota’s third factory in the state of Bengaluru has a reported production capacity of 120 000 units, though can be increased to 200 000 once in operation should other models be eventually added.

Part of a bigger plan

In addition to the Corolla Cross, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, sold without the hybrid denoting suffix in South Africa, will also morph into a seven-seater as early as next year based on a lengthened version of the five-seater’s Suzuki’s sourced C-platform.

Seven-seat Urban Cruiser, once out, will become one of Toyota’s cheapest three-row SUVs. Picture: Toyota

According to gaadiwaadi.com, the change from five to seven-seats will result in significant fundamental alterations underneath the Urban Cruiser’s skin, but not the power units made-up of two 1.5 litre petrol engines with and without hybrid assistance.

More than likely to spawn a seven-seat version of the related Grand Vitara at some stage, thus expanding the joint partnership that started in 2019, the three-row Urban Cruiser will take-up station below the Corolla Cross in an eventual three-tier range of seven-seat SUVs headed by the Innova Hycross.

More to follow

While not expected to be build at the new plant alongside the Corolla Cross, the extended wheelbase Urban Cruiser could well be earmarked for South African market introduction.

As it stands, no further details surrounding it or the Corolla Cross are known, however, given the planned time of reveal, don’t be surprised if leaks or spy images do emerge over the course of the year.

