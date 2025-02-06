Volkswagen Tayron teased for South Africa as new ‘LWB Tiguan’

Seven-seat version of the new Tiguan and replacement for the Tiguan Allspace will make local market landfall in the second quarter of the year.

New Tayron will arrive on South African soil in the second quarter of the year. Images: Charl Bosch

Long known to have been under consideration for South Africa, Volkswagen officially previewed the all-new Tayron at its second product Indaba in Kariega on Wednesday (5 February) ahead of its now approved second quarter market debut.

Unveiled in October last year as the seven-seat replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron takes its name from a variant of the Tiguan sold in China since 2018, though for the new generation, it will be called Tayron L in the People’s Republic to signify its seating configuration.

Versus new Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace

Measuring 230 mm longer, 29 mm taller and six millimetres wider than the new Tiguan, the Tayron also gets a 115 mm wheelbase increase with overall dimensions of 4 770 mm, 1 660 mm, 1 849 mm and 2 791 mm.

Compared to the Tiguan, whose claimed boot space ranges from 652-litres to 1 650-litres, the Tayron offers-up 345-litres with all seven-seats in use, which expands to 885-litres with the third row folded down.

With the middle row also lowered by means of the tug levers integrated into the walls of the boot inside, cargo capacity increases to 2 090-litres.

Besides its dimensional changes, the Tayron’s roof has been lowered slightly when compared to the Tiguan.

As a comparison, space in the now discontinued Tiguan Allspace ranged from 230-litres to 700-litres, and up to 1 755-litres with the second row lowered.

Spec for South Africa

Shown at the Indaba, held at Volkswagen’s plant in the town formerly unknown as Uitenhage as a left-hand-drive example specially flown in from Germany where production has already started, the local Tayron range will initially comprise two trim levels, with final powertrain details to be announced later.

Interior has not been changed from the Tiguan. Note: Example showed was imported specially from Germany, hence the left-hand-drive layout.

Unlike the Tiguan and its Allspace predecessor, the Tayron omits the unbadged base model as well as the Style grade offered on the latter, leaving the Life as the entry-level model and the R-Line as the flagship.

Confirmed standard spec for the Life amounts to tri-zone climate control with rear vents, ambient lighting, the 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and illuminated front and rear Volkswagen badges.

Tayron’s boot accommodates 345-litres with all seven-seats up.

Included further is the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Lane Change Assist, a reverse camera, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Exit Warning Assist.

Besides it sportier bumpers, door sills and 19-inch alloy wheels, the R-Line gains an expanded ambient lighting package with 20 colours for a total of 30, imitation aluminium decorative inserts, LED headlights with dynamic cornering and Varenna leather seats with R badges integrated into the front headrests.

With the second and third rows down, utility space increases to 2 090-litres.

As part of an options list, both the Life and R-Line can be equipped with a wireless smartphone charger, the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and the ergoActive electric, ventilated and heated front seats with added massaging function.

The semi-autonomous Travel Assist system and a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system rounds the cost options off.

Powertrain questions

Up front, the Tayron is expected to offer the same engine options as the Tiguan despite Volkswagen, as mentioned, not disclosing any details at the Indaba.

If so, expect the 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI to be joined by the 2.0 TSI that makes 140kW/350Nm, and the 2.0 TDI outputting 110kW/340Nm.

The now steering column-mounted gear lever for the seven-speed DSG will be standard on all models regardless of engine option, with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system set to be standard on the TDI and 2.0 TSI.

Pricing later

Arriving in the second quarter of the year, pricing for the Tayron remains unknown, however, expect a considerable premium over the Tiguan, whose stickers range from R664 500 to R852 600.

As a reminder, the still available but soon to disappear Tiguan Allspace is priced from R701 600 to R934 700.

