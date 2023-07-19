The Citizen out to gain ground in East London GR Cup showdown

By Mark Jones

Just like that, we only have three rounds left in the Toyota GR Cup 2023.

This weekend we are heading down to the classic East London Grand Prix circuit as part of National Extreme Series to resume battle – and a battle it is going to be.

East London is the country’s fastest racing circuit. It has the long run through the imposing Potters Pass and Rifle Range bends that dive down into the beachside Copabana corner. Then you head back along the coast through the tight and twisty karting section and up to the start-finish line.

Toyota GR86 set to dazzle

Our Toyota GR86s retain the stock standard 12.5:1 high compression ratio engine that delivers 174kW at 7 000 rpm, and 250 Nm at 3 700 rpm. And being at the coast, these rear-wheel-drive coupes will be pulling well over 200 km/h on certain parts of the circuit.

Based on the recent good behaviour of the drivers, I doubt there will be any problems through the fast sections. Nobody wants to go off here, nor do you want to be responsible for punting somebody off into the fauna and flora for a plastic trophy.

But points are still important as we head towards the end of the year. And it’s the tight karting part of the circuit where I predict that some silly dives and passes will be attempted. I don;t rule out the odd body panel getting a bit of a rub.

Trying to close the gap

Talking of all things important, Setshaba Mashigo has taken a commanding lead at the top of the Toyota GR Cup table with 47 points. If the rest of the field, me included, don’t figure out how to get past him, he will go to Cape Town with one hand on the trophy.

I have a very slim advantage, with 32 points, over Denis Droppa and Chad Lückhoff, with 24 and 23 points respectively.

One bad outing for me, and they are going to be all over me on the points table. But at the same time, the same can be said if they slip up – Reuben van Niekerk on 18 points, and Brendon Staniforth on 13 points, will be all over them.

Last year we had rain, we had sun and we even raced in the dark. This Saturday, its all to play for again in the Toyota GR Cup at the East London Grand Prix Circuit.