Toyota upgrades Starlet and Starlet Cross’ safety and service plan

Charl Bosch

30 September 2025

03:40 pm

Each model's line-up count remains the same, as does the choice of powertrains.

Toyota Starlet and Starlet Cross upgraded

Sibling of the Suzuki Fronx, the Starlet Cross has regularly been Toyota’s second best-selling imported model. Image: Toyota

Its best-selling imported models after the locally built Hilux and Corolla Cross, Toyota has given the Starlet and Starlet Cross a number of upgrades comprising more safety tech plus an extended service plan.

New additions

Aesthetically unchanged, the respective safety upgrades apply only to Xs versions of the Starlet Cross, and Xi as well as Xs grades of the Starlet, namely side and curtain airbags for a total of six already standard on the flagship Xr grades.

On the service plan front, the previous three-service/45 000 km now spans 60 000 km over the same yearly period. Retained is the three-year/100 000 km warranty.

Kept the same

Up front, the twins of the Suzuki Baleno and Fronx continue with the stalwart 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that sends 77kW/138Nm to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Starlet and Starlet Cross upgraded
Based on the Suzuki Baleno, the Starlet has not only been the best-seller of the two, but also Toyota’s top-selling non-South African made product. Image: Toyota

With these specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” Toyota South Africa Motors’ General Manager of Marketing Communications, Tasneem Lorgat, said in a statement.

“It’s our way of showing customers that we are committed to offering cars that are as safe as they are enjoyable to own and drive.”

Price

Starlet

  • Starlet 1.5 Xi – R268 300
  • Starlet 1.5 Xs – R275 900
  • Starlet 1.5 Xs AT – R297 900
  • Starlet 1.5 Xr – R307 600
  • Starlet 1.5 Xr AT – R327 600

Starlet Cross

  • Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs – R299 900
  • Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs AT – R330 500
  • Starlet Cross 1.5 Xr – R347 900
  • Starlet Cross 1.5 Xr AT – R368 500

