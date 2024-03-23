LISTEN: What 48V Toyota Hilux and Fortuner bring to table

Mild-hybrid electric system brings with it more power and better fuel consumption.

Toyota has added mild-hybrid models to both the Hilux and Fortuner’s line-ups. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The mild-hybrid versions of the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner officially went on sale this month. But what exactly makes these models different from their siblings?

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe, Mark Jones and Charl Bosch discuss the positioning of these cars. And the importance of the introduction of new energy options for two of their top sellers.

In both the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner, the familiar 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine is combined with a 48-volt belt/starter generator that produces an additional 12kW/65Nm in short bursts. The total system outputs are 162kW of power and 565Nm of torque.

The electrical is installed under the rear seats and only adds 7.6kg of weight over the standard versions.

Waterproof system

Waterproofing of the battery and DC-DC converter means that the 48V Toyota Hilux bakkie and Fortuner can drive through 700mm deep water. Anti-slip and strengthening measures on the motor generator pulley and belt ensure optimum performance, even when wet.

The mild-hybrid powertrain is exclusively mated to six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers do have the choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

The 48V models not only feature more power, but Toyota also claims that it will sip 0.3 less litres of diesel per 100km. This is done through idle speeds being reduced from 720rpm to 600.

The 48V models also feature a hybrid specific Multi-Terrain Select as standard.

45 Toyota Hilux models

The introduction of seven double cab 48V models means that the total numbers of derivatives in the Toyota Hilux portfolio now stands at 45. They range from the Raider 4×2 automatic at R774 800 to the Legend RS 4×4 at R1 023 400.

The four 48V models added to the Fortuner line-up mean that the SUV now has 11 derivatives. The most affordable mild-hybrid model is the 4×2 automatic derivative at R834 800.

Both the Toyota Hilux and the Fortuner 48V’s prices include a three-year/100 000 km warranty and nine-service/90 000 km service plan.