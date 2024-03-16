Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

16 Mar 2024

01:35 pm

Toyota Hilux 48V set to overtake Ford Ranger and VW Amarok

48-volt battery pack will give Mzansi's favourite bakkie 12 kW more power and 65 Nm more torque.

Toyota Hilux 48V bakkie time sheets war

The Toyota Hilux 48V as shown at the State of the Motor Industry address at Kyalami in January. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Toyota South Africa Motors announced at the start of the year it would be adding a few electrified double cab derivatives to the Toyota Hilux range of bakkies.

Arriving any day now, these new derivatives, that are set to be known as the Hilux 48V, are not only being claimed to be more fuel efficient, but they are also said to accelerate faster than before. And this means they are going to ruffle a lot of feathers, including that of the Ford Ranger, VW Amarok and Isuzu D-Max.

Toyota Hilux 48V gets power bump

What Toyota Hilux 48V is in a nutshell, is the well-known 2.8-litre GD-6, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that gets a little boost in power and torque from a 48-volt lithium battery pack that lives under the rear seat of the bakkie.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger single turbo drills Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara

Weighing in at only 7.6 kg, the battery pack is charged during deceleration, effectively regenerating braking energy that would otherwise be lost. When fully charged, this 48V battery can deliver up to 12 kW and 65 Nm through a motor generator to the engine.

A non-mild hybrid Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 produces 150 kW and 500 Nm. When The Citizen Motoring ran the Legend RS against the clock at Gerotek, the time returned was a somewhat disappointing 12.38 seconds for the benchmark 0-100 km/h time.

This time put the Toyota Hilux well behind the equally powerful 154 kW / 500 Nm, 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo Ford Ranger XLT that got there in 10.71 seconds. And the 154 kW / 500 Nm, 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo VW Amarok that produced a run of 10.38 seconds.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New Toyota Hilux GR-S shows off its rugged footwear

Ready to ruffle feathers

The 140 kW / 450 Nm, 3.0-litre Isuzu D-Max V-Cross also came in with a, better than the Toyota Hilux, 10.59-second run.

This meant that the everyday 2.8-litre GD-6 Toyota Hilux was the slowest four-cylinder of the mainstream bunch. Well, at least until the arrival of the specially tweaked 165 kW / 550 Nm Hilux GR-Sport (GR-S) that came along and got back to the top of the pile with a 10.32 second 0-100 km/h run.

But now, the Hilux 48V, with 162 kW and 565 Nm on tap for short periods of time is threatening to not only displace the Ford Ranger, VW Amarok and Isuzu D-Max, it might even jump the GR-S to go top of the four-cylinder turbodiesel bakkie performance charts.

Watch this space for the official road test!

Fastest four-cylinder bakkies

Read more on these topics

bakkie D-Max Ford Ranger Isuzu Toyota Hilux Volkswagen Amarok

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Woman accused of being sangoma behind Joshlin Smith’s disappearance goes into hiding
News Parliament says it has no money to implement state capture recommendations
Elections ‘Most voters want radical economic transformation’ – survey
Courts Payment dispute arose after suspects ‘killed’ Senzo Meyiwa on Kelly Khumalo’s order, court hears
Politics 2024 elections: Zuma ‘not competent to assume office’ as Ntshavheni warns against MK party threats

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe