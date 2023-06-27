Toyota starts dropping details of Hilux’s mild-hybrid system

By Charl Bosch

With the move to hybrid motivation confirmed last month, Toyota has released select details of the system that will aid propulsion in the Hilux and more than likely also the Fortuner in 2024.

10% fuel saving

First reported two years ago as heading for the next generation Fortuner rumoured for unveiling later this year, the mild-hybrid system officially received approval by Toyota’s South Africa division in May, albeit with no exact details being disclosed.

In the latest development though, Toyota Australia, via a short statement, confirmed widely believed speculation that the 48-volt setup will be combined solely with the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel, and only on models fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Recently facelifted Fortuner will also become a hybrid soon. Image: Toyota

Accordingly, the system will improve fuel consumption by 10%, without impacting on the Hilux’s 3 500 kg towing capacity.

Initially, the hybrid system, consisting of a battery driving an electric motor-generator, will be standard on the top-spec double cab Hilux SR5 and Rogue, and optional on the step-down SR, which serve as Australia’s equivalent of the Legend, Legend RS and Raider models in South Africa.

“This new technology will not only improve fuel consumption, but customers will also benefit from enhanced on and off-road performance, making the Hilux even more appealing for a weekend away or longer term excursion into the outback,” Toyota Australia’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, said.

What about Land Cruiser?

Despite the statement naming only the Hilux, expectations are it will not only feature on the Fortuner, but also the Land Cruiser 70-series reported in May as being beneficiary of the GD-6 powerunit below the venerable 4.5 D4-D V8.

While it remains unknown as to whether the mild-hybrid system will increase the GD-6’s outputs from its current 150kW/500Nm, speculation is it could either match or possibly be more than the 165kW/550Nm made in Hilux GR Sport.

More details soon

In addition to the system’s details, Toyota Australia also confirmed its introduction from the first half of next year, suggesting South Africa could either follow soon after, or at the same time.

While no further details are known at present, it is expected that more will become apparent before the end of this year.

