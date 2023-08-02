Homage update and 2.8 GD-6 debut in Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series

By Charl Bosch

In the spotlight as recently as May this year amid a potential move to four-cylinder motivation for the first time in almost four decades, Toyota has done exactly that by backing-up the reveal of the new Land Cruiser Prado with the extensively updated Land Cruiser 70-series.

No hybrid or GR Sport power

The revisions coming as a result of the venerable but still massively popular now 39-year old 70-series’ return to the Japanese market later for the first time since 2013, the Land Cruiser now offers a choice of two engines, but contrary to speculative reports, without hybridisation for now.

ALSO READ: ‘Power of four’ Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series coming, V8 stays

While likely to eventually adopt electrification as part of Toyota’s move to have all of its products hybridised by 2025, the Land Cruiser 70-series’ newfound power comes courtesy of the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel that develops the same 150kW/500Nm as in the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado.

Japanese market 76 station wagon also adopts the same styling as the 79 bakkie. Image: Toyota

Surprisingly not the beneficiary of the 165kW/550Nm GD-6 that powers the Hilux GR Sport, or even the 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 from the Land Cruiser 300 as rumours have alleged, the “standard” torque output reflects a further new addition as for the first time since the early 1990s, the 70-series now comes with an automatic gearbox in the form of the six-speed unit used on its sibling.

V8 continues

Despite speculation suggesting the end of the single turbo 4.5 D4-D diesel that has powered the 70-series since 2007, Toyota has assured the bent-eight’s future by announcing its continuation alongside the four-cylinder, still with outputs of 151kW/430Nm and paired to a five-speed manual gearbox only.

Inside and out

As part of the powertrain upgrade, Toyota has also made significant changes inside and out as part of the 70-series’ first major overhaul since 2013.

Harking back to the 50-series from the 1960s, the external changes comprise the grille and block letter TOYOTA badge from the 70th Anniversary Edition sold in Australia and the Middle East, a new bumper and bonnet and return of the round headlights.

Rear lights on the station wagon have been moved to the rear bumper. Image: Toyota

In a first though, the headlights move from halogen to LED and are standard not only on the 79 single and double cab, but also the 76 station wagon.

The latter has also not escaped the revisions as apart from the front, Toyota has moved the rear lights from the side flanks to the bumper in an integrated design similar in appearance to the 79. Changes to the 78 Troop Carrier, known better as the Troopy, weren’t disclosed.

Interior has been furnished with a new infotainment system, instrument cluster and centre console in order to accommodate the new automatic gearbox. Image: Toyota

Bar the nuance of the automatic gear lever, which required a new centre console, Toyota has kept the basic design of the dashboard unchanged, but replaced the 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 6.7-inch display.

Optional in Japan but standard in Australia where order books are set to open after almost 12 months of closure due to demand outstripping supply, the new display sports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time, but retains the integrated satellite navigation.

Station wagon continues to provide seating for five. Image: Toyota

Elsewhere, the multi-function steering wheel from the Hilux and Fortuner has been made standard, the instrument cluster updated to feature a new 4.2-inch TFT display and, as a result of the auto ‘box, the lower section of the facia revised to include a pair of type-C USB ports, a storage area and switches for the new Hill Descent Control and PWR mode.

Equally as major, and the key reason for the Land Cruiser’s return to Japan, the 70-series now boasts a plethora of new safety and driver assistance systems, namely a front camera module below the rear-view mirror that serves as catalyst for the Autonomous Emergency Braking system and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Also included are side sensors for the Lane Departure Warning regardless of the engine option or transmission selected.

Still to be confirmed

On-sale in both Australia and Japan from the final quarter of 2023, the revised Land Cruiser 70-series has so far not been confirmed for South Africa, but should approval be given, expect Toyota South Africa to only make it available sometime in 2024.

Additional information from carexpert.com.au.

NOW READ: Report: Days numbered for Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series’ V8