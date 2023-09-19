Motoring

19 Sep 2023

03:37 pm

Toyota revives X-Cite for colour splashed special edition Vitz

Last offered on the Aygo, the X-Cite returns on the Vitz without the canvas folding roof, but with a much lower asking price.

Toyota prices special edition Vitz X-Cite

Colour focused interior alterations easy to spot. Image: Toyota

Introduced earlier this year as the replacement for the Agya, Toyota has detailed a new special edition version of the Vitz that revives the X-Cite moniker.

What has changed?

Reportedly on track to be revealed next week, the X-Cite mainly rates as an aesthetically enhanced version of all Vitz models fitted with the five-speed manual gearbox.

NOW READ: Toyota Vitz heaven sent for cash-strapped motorists

Unlike the Aygo X-Cite and similar to the Agya that replaced it, the Vitz, which forms part of Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki and serves as rebadged take on the Celerio, doesn’t offer a sliding canvas roof in a choice of colour options.

Toyota prices special edition Vitz X-Cite
In Xr guise, the Vitz X-Cite boasts 15-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Toyota

According to IOL Motoring, citing Toyota South Africa’s website, the Vitz X-Cite’s exterior alterations consist of black wheel arch cladding, black mirror caps with orange accents, a black strip with orange detailing on the doors, satin silver faux front and rear skidplates and 14-inch steel wheels with the XR receiving gloss black 15-inch alloys.

Orange X-Cite badging on the rear doors, orange accents around the fog lamps surrounds and an orange bootlid spoiler rounds the X-Cite off, together with a choice of five colours; Dusk Grey, Urban Silver, Jet Blue, Mystic White Pearl and Shadow Black Pearl.

Spec

Inside, the makeover is less dramatic, but still easy spot in the application of orange finishes around the window switches, air vents and gear lever. A metal effect strip with orange, black and white colouring completes the interior.

In terms of specification, Toyota has not made any alternations, meaning both derivatives come standard with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, air-conditioning, Vehicle Stability Control and ABS with EBD.

Toyota prices special edition Vitz X-Cite
Orange accent highlight the interior, although only the Xr boasts the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Toyota.

Besides the mentioned alloys, the Xr swaps-out the conventional radio for an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while adding two additional speakers to the audio system for a total of four.

All-around electric windows, remote central locking and electric mirrors rounds the X-Cite Xr off.

No power hike

Up front, the Suzuki-made 1.0 K10C petrol engine remains unchanged with outputs of 49kW/89Nm. As mentioned, the X-Cite is only available with the five-speed manual transmission.

Price

On-sale soon, the X-Cite’s sticker price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a two-service/30 000 km plan, however, unlike the rest of the Vitz range, the incentivise discount of R20 000, which saw the entry-level Vitz become South Africa’s cheapest new car last month, has not been applied.

  • Vitz 1.0 – R169 899
  • Vitz 1.0 X-Cite – R189 900
  • Vitz 1.0 Xr – R199 900
  • Vitz 1.0 Xr X-Cite – R219 900
  • Vitz 1.0 Xr AMT – R214 900

ALSO READ: LISTEN: Why Toyota Vitz is a steal at under R190k

