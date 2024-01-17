Oil-burning Mazda CX-60 price revealed before official debut

Straight-six, mild-hybrid diesel makes the CX-60 Takumi the most powerful production vehicle Mazda has ever sold in South Africa.

Inclusion of the diesel takes the CX-60 range to three models. Note: Vehicle depicted in UK-spec. Image: Mazda

Having debuted on local soil to mixed response last year, pricing for Mazda’s flagship CX-60, the diesel engine Takumi, has appeared online together with complete spec on Hiroshima’s website.

Electrified diesel

Announced back in September as heading for South Africa above the normally aspirated 2.5-litre models made-up of the rear-wheel-drive Dynamic and all-wheel-drive Individual, the Takumi receives the all-paw gripping system as standard, along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Although offered in two states of tune in Europe, the local market CX-60 gets the most powerful variant of the 3.3-litre SkyActiv-D inline-six rated at 187kW/550Nm.

Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the CX-60 Takumi will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 219 km/h. The claimed fuel consumption is 4.9 L/100 km.

Unique to Takumi

Unlike the 2.5, the diesel will be sold exclusively in top-spec Takumi trim level. Note: Vehicle depicted in UK-spec. Image: Mazda

Officially the most expensive Mazda now available in South Africa, and the first to breach R1-million at R1 049 200, according to vehicle information specialists, duaporta.com, the Takumi differentiates itself from the Individual aesthetically by boasting full body-coloured bumpers and wheel arch cladding, a piano-key black finish on the B and C-pillar, and machined black 20-inch alloy wheels.

On the colour front, eight hues can be chosen from:

Arctic White;

Sonic Silver;

Jet Black;

Machine Grey;

Platinum Quartz;

Deep Crystal Blue;

Soul Red Crystal;

Rhodium White Metallic

Spec and Tech

Inside, the Takumi’s added specification items over the Individual comprise black Nappa leather upholstery, electric lumbar support for the front passenger’s seat, heated and ventilated front chairs and ambient lighting.

Interior boasts the same look and design as the 2.5 Individual, but with more spec. Note: Vehicle depicted in UK-spec. Image: Mazda

Carried over is the dual 12-inch digital instrument cluster and MZD Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, the 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents and the frameless rear-view mirror, as well as the following:

memory and dimming functions for the folding electric mirrors;

adaptive LED headlights;

panoramic sunroof;

Head-Up Display;

six USB ports;

hands-free electric tailgate;

push-button start;

puddle lights;

keyless entry;

Radar Cruise Control;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

Rear Seat Alert;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

City Brake Assist;

Forward Collision Alert;

Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control

Price

Set to be formally launched next month, the CX-60 3.3d Takumi AWD’s mentioned sticker price includes a five-year unlimited km warranty and service plan.

CX-60 2.5 Dynamic AT – R739 800

CX-60 2.5 Individual AWD AT – R844 500

CX-60 3.3d Takumi AWD AT – R1 049 200

