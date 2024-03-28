Toyota outsprints VW and Ford in the 2023 pre-owned sales race

Toyota Hilux, Fortuner and Starlet the Japanese carmaker's top three used models.

South Africans are very loyal to the Toyota badge. Picture: Toyota

South African motorists’ love affair with Toyota continues way past new showroom floors.

According to AutoTrader’s annual sales data, Toyota was also the best-selling used car brand in South Africa in 2023. A total of 60 296 of the Japanese carmaker’s used vehicles found new homes last year, placing it ahead of Volkswagen (50 340) and Ford (40 183).

“Looking at sales data by manufacturer allows us deeper insight into consumer preference by brand,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Toyota’s top dogs

The average price of sold used Toyota models in 2023 was R413 050. The top three used Toyota vehicles were the Hilux (17 555), Fortuner (9 169) and Starlet (3 741).

The best performing VW in the pre-owned space was the ever-popular Polo, of which 16 140 were sold. Next was the Polo Vivo (10 990), followed by the Golf (4 164).

The average selling price for a used VW was R321 022.

Ranger shines

More than half of all pre-owned Fords sold were Rangers (20 156). This means that the Ford Ranger, Mzansi’s second best-selling new bakkie, pipped its bitter rival the Toyota Hilux as the top-selling used bakkie.

The Ford Ranger was also the overall best-selling pre-owned model last year.

The discontinued EcoSport (6 032) and Fiesta (3 771) were the next best-selling used Fords in 2023.

The average selling price of used Fords last year was R364 036.

Starlet on a Quest

“Comparing our 2023 annual sales data with our mid-year sales data results, it’s interesting to note that the only shift was the Toyota Starlet knocking the Corolla Quest out of the top three by the end of the year, with 3 741 Starlet units sold,” adds Mienie.

Autotrader’s Annual Car Industry Report analyses pre-owned sales data from 1 January to 31 December 2023.