What to expect: Stellantis-backed Leapmotor launching in October

Chinese start-up will, initially, have a single model, the C10, with more products expected to arrive in 2026.

Originally planned for market entry in September, Stellantis-backed Chinese start-up Leapmotor has confirmed a mid-October launch of its range-extending C10 electric SUV.

A South African first

Part of the conglomerate’s so-called premium product range, which also includes Jeep and Alfa Romeo, the arrival of the C10 will be followed by more products in 2026, which, for the moment, remains under wraps.

Unveiled to the local media for the first time at Stellantis’ Media Connect event held at Montecasino in Johannesburg in July, the C10, which is branded as a crossover despite being styled as an MPV, officially becomes the first range-extending electric vehicle or REEV in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Stellantis previews first Leapmotor heading to South Africa

Soon to be followed by returning brand Changan’s REEV Hunter bakkie, the setup adopts the same principle as Nissan’s e-Power, whereby the combustion engine is solely used to charge the battery pack and drive the wheels.

In the case of the C10, the key propulsion method comes via a 28.4-kWh battery pack powering a single front-mounted electric motor outputting 170kW/320Nm.

Despite being styled as an MPV, the Leapmotor refers to the C10 as a crossover-styled SUV. Picture: Leapmotor

Inclusive of a 70 kW normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that serves as the generator, the C10 has a reported range of 210km based on China’s CLTC measurements, and a combined range of 1 190km.

Based on Leapmotor’s own platform called Leap 3.0, the C10 provides seating for five and measures 4 739 mm long, 1 900mm wide, 1 680mm tall and 2 825mm long on the wheelbase front.

Spec sheet-wise

In terms of specification, the Chinese-market C10 comes equipped with up to 20-inch alloy wheels, a 14.6-inch infotainment system, a 12-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated electric front seats, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting and a wireless smartphone charger.

Taking centre stage inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Leapmotor

Although fitted with LiDAR in its home market, the exhibited model lacked this, suggesting it won’t be fitted or available on flagship trim levels only.

Elsewhere, other safety and driver assistance systems include a 360-degree camera, a transparent chassis view camera, Lead Vehicle Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rollover Mitigation, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

More soon

Priced from 128 900 yuan, which amounts to R312 709 when directly converted and without taxes, local market pricing for the C10 is expected either at the official launch or days before as a possible teaser.

NOW READ: South Africa’s next Chinese brand? Leapmotor soon to start exports