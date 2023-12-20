Spruced up Toyota Vitz adds X-Cite-ment to hatchback’s line-up

Liberal use of orange differentiates this hatch from its Suzuki Celerio production sibling.

Our Toyota Vitz X-Cite was clad in Urban Silver paintwork. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

In replacing the Agya, the Toyota Vitz became the Japanese carmaker’s most affordable local car this year.

The Vitz is another product of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki and shares a platform with the Celerio.

But to be fair, the Toyota Vitz has lot more in common with the Suzuki Celerio than just a platform.

Unlike other shared products between the two manufacturers that do feature distinctive styling differences, the Vitz really does look like nothing more than a rebadged Celerio.

A Clockwork Orange

But by applying a few paint strokes with a orange brush, Toyota has addressed the issue with the addition of two Vitz X-Cite derivatives.

While the X-Cite models offers no addition specifications to the standard ones, the orange splashes do give the little hatch a more outgoing personality.

Up front, the Toyota Vitz X-Cite receive orange accents around the fog light housings and at the rear, a bright orange spoiler.

You can’t miss the orange rear spoiler. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The side mirrors are wrapped in black, grey and orange detail, the side mouldings get a splash of orange distinctive orange X-Cite badging is added to the rear doors.

The Citizen Motoring thought the orange worked well with the Urban Silver paintwork our test car in XR guise was clad in.

It combination was further complemented by the gloss black 15-inch alloy wheels.

The inside also gets generous amounts of orange to break the predominantly black hues.

These include the orange air vent cowls, gear frame bracket, rear window control housing and door inserts.

Creature comforts

As mentioned, the R219 900 Vitz X-Cite Xr features no spec upgrade from the standard Xr derivative.

Features include remote central locking, air conditioning, steering wheel controls for telephony and audio functions, electric mirrors and windows.

The touchscreen infotainment system features Bluetooth connectivity as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The orange show continues. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Safety comes in the form of two airbags and electronic stability programme.

The Toyota Vitz X-Cite Xr is powered by a free-revving three-cylinder 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It sends 49 kW and 89 Nm to the front wheels via five-speed manual transmission.

Toyota claim the Vitz will only sip 4.4 litres for every 100 km. We must admit we made absolutely no attempt at saving juice and still managed to achieve a very credible 6.1 L/100 km.

Toyota Vitz X-Cite fuss-free

The Toyota Vitz is a fuss-free little daily that is easy to drive. The clutch is light, the gear lever easy to operate and a turning circle of only 9.4 meters makes it easy to manoeuvre.

Boot space of 295 litres takes care of school bags, sports bags and the groceries, while head and leg room in the rear is enough to keep rear occupants comfortable on short city trips.

While its still is a little hatchback of which there are many, the orange accents at least make it stand out from the crowd. Or pardon the pun, adds X-Cite-ment.

The Toyota Vitz X-Cite comes standard with two-year/30 000 km service plan and three-year/100 000 km warranty.

