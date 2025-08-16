Updated GWM Haval H6 makes big statement in tough segment

Mid-sized SUV gets new looks, more tech and additional power from its 2.0-litre engine.

If you apply the logic that the GWM Haval H6 grew up during its previous reiteration, then the latest version represents a grandiose coming of age.

Although the recent changes applied to the model that debuted locally in 2021 is only regarded as a facelift, it includes a very healthy selection of exterior and interior enhancements, as well as an powertrain upgrade.

We recently spent a week in the H6 2.0 T-GDI Ultra Luxury 4WD, which at R614 500 is the range’s top non-hybrid model.

Haval H6 gets more oomph

Starting under the bonnet, the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine now produces 170kW of power and 380Nm of torque, an uptick of 20kW/60Nm from before. The twist goes to all four corners via nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that replaces the seven-speed box from before.

The numbers speak for themselves. Not that long ago anything in this segment with those kinds of outputs would have sported some sort of a performance badge.

Despite some low-down lag, the engine delivers brisk acceleration once you hit the peak rev range between 1 700 and 4 000rpm. But as soon as you start getting too greedy on the accelerator, wheel spin comes into play on uneven surfaces.

The Haval H6 comes standard with 19-inch gloss black alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Issues remain

Although the power delivery is smooth and the gearbox slick, the old Chinese manufacturer problem of throttle acceleration is still not sorted out completely. Especially when you are sitting in slow moving traffic. The smallest of input on the accelerator pedal is not perfectly synced to the power output, resulting in the H6 rolling forward too fast – which requires constant braking in return.

The Citizen Motoring could not get close to GWM’s claim that the H6 consumes 8.3 litres per 100km. We struggled keeping it below 10, with the overall average closer to 12L/100km.

In addition to front-wheel drive models’ Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow driving modes, the all-paw variant also gets Sand and Off-Road. These modes can only be activated after three clicks on the car’s main menu, similar to the Haval Jolion S. There is a configurable button on the steering wheel when you can preset with your preferred function, but the options do not include driving modes.

Breaking the mold

What we did like about the interior is that it breaks the current trend of dual similar-sized screens. The H6 still offers a huge 14.6-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but a more compact widescreen 10.25-inch instrument cluster. This allows the driver to see the whole screen through the upper half of the steering wheel, something that is not always possible with bigger screens.

The gear selector, which was a rotary dial in the centre console before, has also moved to the right-hand stalk next to the steering wheel Mercedes Benz-style. The removal of the gear shifter means that the centre console is now a minimalistic affair offering a wireless phone charger, two cup holder and a storage area.

The cabin is spacious and plush finished in a combination of black leather with contrast stitching, brushed aluminium and soft-touch materials. Along with a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and electric tailgate, the Ultra Luxury trim also includes a nine-speaker sound system and a head-up display.

The cabin is a plush and simplistic affair. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

New exterior touches

Rear leg and headroom are enough to keep adults comfy on long trips, while the 560-litre boot will swallow their swallow in one bite.

A comprehensive list of safety systems includes automatic park assist, 540-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and emergency reverse braking.

On the outside, the Haval H6 features a redesigned front bumper, new chrome grille and redesigned LED headlamps. Fog lamps that run down vertically underneath the outside of the headlight is very much in line with the Haval Jolion’s styling.

The tailgate features new LED light clusters, a restyled bumper and the GWM lettering relacing the Haval logo.

Haval H6 for the win

We thought that the standard 19-inch gloss black alloys, gloss back window surrounds and black roof rails work well in contrast with out tester’s white paintwork. We wonder how the people in the Ferrari F1 pits feel about the official name of Hamilton White.

The C-SUV segment is a cutthroat space and one where Chinese product are really hurting heritage brands. The updated GWM Haval H6 shows that Chinese products keep on improving while managing to still undercut products built elsewhere in the world. There won’t be many shopping lists in this segment that does not have the H6 on it.