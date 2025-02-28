GWM prices powered-up facelift Haval H6 before market debut

Reworked H6 will go on-sale in the second quarter of the year with not only a bump in price, but also power for the conventional turbocharged petrol engine.

Facelift GWM Haval H6 will formally go on-sale in the second quarter of the year. Image: mydrivers.com via autohome.com.cn

One of its key models for 2025 announced last month, Great Wall Motors (GWM) used its annual dealer prize giving conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday evening (26 February) to reveal mechanical details of the incoming facelift Haval H6.

New inside and out

Second to the Jolion for the most popular Haval model on local soil, the now five-year old H6 made its market debut in China last year resplendent with a new rectangular and studded grille, restyled headlights, new alloy wheels and a revised bumper complete with new fog lamps running down the flanks from the main cluster.

At the rear, the facia has been reworked to accommodate a new tailgate, block letter Haval badging between the new lights, and a redesigned bumper.

Interior makeover has been extensive. Image: Haval China

Amounting to the biggest change, the interior sees the introduction of a new centre console replete with a pair of cupholders and a wireless charger in place of the now steering column-mounted gear lever, a new steering wheel and a new dashboard that houses restyled vents, a freestanding 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch infotainment system.

Still petrol or hybrid but…

One of the few Haval models not to offer a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain in its home markets, the South African-spec H6 won’t follow the same route as GWM has opted to keep the current choice of a conventional petrol or a self-charging hybrid.

Omitting the entry-level 1.5 T-GDI offered in the People’s Republic, the petrol H6 will again derive motivation from the bigger 2.0 T-GDI, but with the same 170kW/380Nm outputs as the Haval H7.

An uptake of 20kW/50Nm on the current pre-facelift H6, but five kilowatts and five Newton Metres down on the Chinese variant, the unit is mated to a new nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox that replaces the currently in-use seven-speed dual-clutch.

Rear facia has been comprehensively redesigned. Image: mydrivers.com via autohome.com.cn

Depending on the trim grade, buyers will again have the option of front-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive.

In the case of the hybrid, the combination of the 1.5 T-GDI engine, battery pack and electric motor continues unchanged with outputs of 179kW/530Nm.

As with the current hybrid, the facelift will again adopt the HEV moniker and send its motivation to the front axle only via a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Price confirmed

Set to be fully detailed within the coming weeks, the Haval H6 is expected to retain to the current Premium, Luxury and Super Luxury trim level denominators, however, this could still change as no announcement was made at the event.

What did, however, emerge was pricing from R500 000 to R749 000 – increases of between R7 950 and R69 050 from the current H6.

As a reminder, these exclude the H6 GT, which will continue to be offered in standard petrol form, and from later this year, with the newly introduced plug-in hybrid powertrain priced at R800 000.

