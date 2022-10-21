Off-road ready Isuzu D-Max AT35 tipped for market return

Charl Bosch

Isuzu’s largely seen Ford Ranger Raptor rival, the Arctic Trucks remastered D-Max AT35, has been confirmed as being “under investigation” for South Africa.

Originally shown in the United Kingdom towards the end of last year, but on-sale since April with a price of £47 999 (R982 418), the second generation AT35 will make its public debut at next week’s South African Auto Week at Kyalami, albeit as a “test” vehicle and a full production model.

Despite Isuzu Motors South Africa remaining mum on the AT35’s specification, details from the Japanese brand’s UK outlet points to the inclusion of a Bilstein suspension, 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres wrapped in 17-inch alloy wheels, off-road springs and dampers, wider wheel arches to accommodate the wheels and side steps.

As per its name, the AT35 is mounted on 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres.

Modelled on the flagship D-Max V-Cross 4×4, the uptakes translate to a ground clearance of 266 m at the front and 290mm at the rear, a departure angle of 29-degrees, approach of 35-degrees and breakover of 34-degrees.

While at maximum 58mm higher than the V-Cross, the AT35’s approach angle improves from the original 18-degrees and its breakover from 22.5-degrees. Only the departure angle is worse-off than standard, but by one degree.

In spite of Isuzu also not disclosing the AT35’s wading depth, which stands at 800mm in the V-Cross, the modifications have resulted in the claimed payload improving to 1 045kg from 970kg with the 3 500kg towing capacity continuing as is.

Bar AT branded floor mats, headrests and door sills, standard specification is unchanged from the V-Cross, with the same applying to the 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX DDI turbodiesel engine underneath the bonnet.

Interior continues largely unchanged. Image: Isuzu UK.

Although offered with a six-speed manual gearbox in the UK, the South Africa-spec AT35, should approval be given, it is expected to be outfitted solely with the six-speed automatic as the case was with the previous model.

In the UK, the AT35’s colour palette spans eight hues; Pearl White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Splash White, Obsidian Grey, Red Spinel, Sapphire Blue and Desert Orange, though chances are some won’t make it to South Africa once sales approval commences.

On the pricing side, speculation is that the AT35’s sticker will start at around the R900 000 to possibly R950 000 mark based on the R835 100 asked by the V-Cross. As mentioned though, nothing has yet been set in stone as “testing” continues.