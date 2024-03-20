Isuzu previews D-Max’s EV future with pair of electrified concepts

While the EV will go on sale in 2025, the mild-hybrid, for now, remains a concept with no date of production reveal known.

Rumoured to happen earlier this year, the mild-hybrid D-Max has, for the moment, not been confirmed for production. Image: headlightmag.com

Reported in the latter stages of last year as working on an all-new diesel engine for the next generation D-Max, Isuzu has introduced not only its first ever hybrid bakkie, but also electric variant in preparation for debuting both at the Bangkok Motor Show in Thailand next week.

Mild-hybrid, but no 2.2

Announced at the beginning of January as possibly combining the alleged 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the hybrid D-Max, called MHEV, pairs the belt-starter/generator and undisclosed battery pack not with a new powerplant, but with the existing 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC oil-burner affixed with the BluePower suffix in Thailand.

A departure from the Toyota Hilux 48V’s setup that twins the bigger 2.8 GD-6 with the electric system, Isuzu has remained mum on confirming whether the hybrid assistance has resulted in any short distance power and torque gains over the 110kW/350Nm the BluePower makes on its own.

The opposite of the plug-in hybrid configuration Ford will use for the incoming Ranger PHEV, the D-Max’s MHEV, according to Isuzu, helps reduce vibrations on start-up while also lowering emissions and improving consumption, although no actual figures were provided.

Tipped as the likely preview of what to expect from the supposed 2.2, which will reportedly replace both the 1.9 and flagship 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX, the D-Max MHEV has, for the time being, not been confirmed for production and as such, remains a mystery as to when assembly will eventually start.

First ever EV

Due to arrive next year though, the all-electric D-Max represents the other side of the coin as apart from production, sales have been approved for Thailand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Appearing production ready in spite of being referred to as a concept, the D-Max EV seemingly uses the conventional LSE variant as a base, but gains different alloy wheels, a unique sealed grille with blue detailing and a gloss black surround, blue inserts at the base of the LED headlight clusters, and blue surrounds on the wheel caps.

Near production ready D-Max EV will go on sale in 2025. Image: Isuzu

While no interior images were disclosed, Isuzu did reveal the concept’s power outputs. Utilising a 66.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, each axle gets an electric motor producing 40kW/108Nm at the front and 90kW/217Nm at the rear.

A configuration that results in a full-time all-wheel-drive setup, the combined outputs are rated at 130kW/325Nm, which translates to a limited top speed of 130 km/h, towing capacity of 3 500 kg and payload of 1 000 kg. No expected range was disclosed.

More soon but…

Set to be revealed in greater detail in Bangkok as mentioned, along with the MHEV, for now, chances of the EV reaching South Africa are unknown despite the confirmed position of the steering gear on the right.

With the debut of the Hilux 48V though, the D-Max MHEV stands potentially a bigger chance of becoming a local market reality, but as mentioned, no indication has yet been made of when it goes into mass production.

Additional information from: headlightmag.com and carexpert.com.au.

