Spec sheet upgraded Toyota Urban Cruiser priced

Interior as received the biggest changes across the three model range.

Having copped some criticism for lacking certain features present on alliance partner Suzuki’s Grand Vitara, Toyota has revised the spec sheet of the Urban Cruiser to include several items previously not available.

Outside

Closely mirroring the changes applied to the Indian-market Urban Cruiser Hyryder in April, the local model, which omits the latter’s suffix as a result of lacking a hybrid powertrain, receives a rear window wiper on all trim grades after surprise reaction at its absence.

Model-wise, the two-tier XS and XR grades remain, however, the former now comes standard with 15-inch wheels in place of the previous steel wheels with plastic covers.

New for the XR is the replacing of the previous halogen headlights with LEDs, complete with auto on/off and follow-me home functions.

Inside

Inside, the more substantial tweaks comprise a parcel shelf for the XS and, across all grades, type-C USB ports in place of the previous type-As, plus a leather-wrapped steering wheel in place of the urethane clad item.

Despite lacking the electronic handbrake, electric driver’s seat, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a rear roller blind available on the Hyryder, the Urban Cruiser does receive the nine-inch infotainment system at the expense of the smaller seven-inch display.

No power change

Up front, Toyota has kept the shared mechanicals with the Grand Vitara unchanged, meaning the same 77kW/138Nm outputs from the Suzuki-made 1.5-litre K15B petrol.

The standard transmission is once again a five-speed manual, with the XR still having the option of a four-speed automatic.

Price

As before, the still three-model range is covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XS – R342 700

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR – R360 200

Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR AT – R373 800

