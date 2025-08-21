Regional Extreme Festival preparing for challenge of East London

Series makes its annual coastal trek from the Highveld to the fastest and most daunting circuit in South Africa.

This weekend will be a highlight for contenders in the Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola.

The series will tackle its annual coastal “away race” meeting, with nearly a hundred competitors spread over five disciplines to be hosted by the East London Grand Prix circuit for round six.

111/GTs

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Ferro Energia 111/GT Sport and Saloon Cars, with 24 drivers participating.

Top contenders should include defending champion Wouter Roos (Origen Oils Volkswagen Golf GTI), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom BMW 335i), Jonathan Visser (Auto Express Volkswagen Polo), Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST), Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Golf), Mike O’Sullivan (All Things Motoring Honda Ballade), Jarred Rossouw (Volkswagen Polo) and Lindsay Clur (Nathan’s Volkswagen Polo).

Others to fight for championship points in the classes would be drivers like Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Keegan Nathan (Nathan’s Volkswagen Polo), Christopher Tait (Sportex Volkswagen Polo), Kiesha Potgieter (Car Tech Service Audi A3) and Stephen Aucamp (Tooling Tech Volkswagen Jetta).

BMW M Performance

The BMW///M Performance Parts championship contenders will bring 42 cars to the party, with the six classes split into separate heats.

Heading up Class A will be Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Rick Loureiro (Combined Racing 335i), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3 Turbo) and Paulo Loureiro (Combined Racing 335i).

Also able to fight for podium places must be Renier Smith (Fast Developments M3 Turbo), Andreas Meier (CEC 318i STC), Nek Makris (335i) and Dean Ball (Champion Motors 328i Turbo).

Leading contenders in the races for cars in Classes D, E and F will be Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), Gerhard du Plessis (Doeps Civils 240i), Nick Naidoo (Wardens Cartage 1 Series M) and Joham Miller (Hei-Jo Trans 325i Turbo).

Volkswagen Challenge

The mostly Polo focused ATE Volkswagen Challenge will see front runners like Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia), Elna Croeser (Ate Brakes), Stuart Mack (Autozone) and Adriaan de Beer (Ukwazi Engineering).

The ATE VW Challenge should see front runners like Adriaan de Beer (Ukwazi Engineering). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in contention will be the likes of Chris Davison (Generator Service), Jonathan Konig (Northern Bolt and Tool) and Francis Aldrich (Vaporworx).

Supercars

Terry Wilford (Wellnetix Ford Falcon) and Thomas Reib (Café 9 Chevrolet Lumina) could fight for podium places in Saturday’s Dunlop V8 Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) must be the Dunlop V8 Supercar pre-event favourite, challenged by people like Terry Wilford (Wellnetix Ford Falcon), Thomas Reib (Café 9 Chevrolet Lumina), Auke Compaan (Hurricane Auto Ford Mustang), Alan Ryan (Wellness Group Ford Mustang) and Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Chevrolet Corvette).

Formula Vee

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) should head up the DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee field.5

The DOE CIM Lubricants Formula Vee field should produce spectacular slipstreaming action. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Chasing him in what should be a no holds barred slipstreaming battle must be Peter Hills (Mangaza MX2 Vee), Theodore Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza), Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Vee), Brandon Hills (Mangaza MX2 Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Vee) and Richard Carr (Rhema 2).

How much and when?

The circuit gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to start at 10h00. Admission will cost R100 per adult, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody can visit the pits on foot throughout the day.

For more information, call the Zwartkops Raceway office at 012 384 2299 or visit zwartkops.co.za.

