PODCAST: Revised VW Amarok bakkie range explained

Like the Ford Ranger, the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine makes way for 2.3-litre petrol mill.

Built alongside the Ford Ranger in Silverton, the VW Amarok range was recently rejigged following its production sibling’s line-up reshuffle.

Like the Ford Ranger, the biggest change sees the VW Amarok dropping the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine from its range and add a 2.3-litre petrol mill.

The three powertrain offerings now include the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel, the 2.0-litre single turbodiesel and 2.3-litre TSI.

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop, we discuss the revised Amarok line-up. Online Reporter Charl Bosch also gives feedback after an epic drive in the updated bakkie.

The 2.3-litre TSI mill, which is a rebadged version of Ford’s EcoBoost engine, makes 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque. It is currently only offered in PanAmericana guise. VW plans to introduce it to the Aventura badge by August.

Currently, the flagship Aventura is only offered with the 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. The oil-burner’s outputs of 184kW/600Nm have been kept unchanged.

After lower end of the scale, the single-turbo 2.0-litre mill produces 125kW/405Nm. Like the 2.3-litre and 3.0-litre, the engine is also mated to 10-speed automatic transmission.

Dark Label returns

Making a return to the current VW Amarok for the first time is the Dark Label. This model is based on the mid-grade Style model and is only an appearance package.

The Dark Label’s spec is identical to the Style, with the main differences being bespoke interior and exterior tweaks. The returning model is also offered in a choice of two diesel engines, the 2.0-litre single turbo diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo.

The likelihood of South Africa receiving another new model in the form of the Walkinshaw is currently in limbo. VW executives recently confirmed that the Walkinshaw is under investigation for the local market, but that a formal date of arrival has not yet been set.