New Toyota Hilux raises its game in bakkie fight with Ford Ranger

Attractive styling, new interior and plenty of hardware upgrades give double cab new lease on life.

Toyota was criticized upon announcing that the new Hilux would retain the IMV platform from the eighth-generation model instead of switching over to the newer TNGA-F it was widely expected to do.

But the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is such a major improvement on the outgoing model that it makes little difference whether it gets referred to as an all-new model or the heavily facelifted version it is.

The makeover sees South Africa’s most popular bakkie not only sport a new face and massively improved interior from its predecessor, but also a range of hardware enhancements. These include extensive changes to the suspension and mounting systems, as well as the inclusion of electric power steering for the first time.

Boost for auto box

The carried-over 2.4 and 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel powertrains still produce 110kW/400Nm and 150kW/500Nm respectively, but the six-speed automatic gearbox has been remapped to produce enhanced shifting.

The mild hybrid 48-volt system has been retained in the flagship Legend. The system bolsters the 2.8-litre mill with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator, lithium-ion battery and DC/DC converter.

For the moment, only the 2.8-litre in auto guise will be offered across four model derivatives in Xtra and double cab body styles. Pricing and specification for the single cabs will be announced in the next quarter, with the re-introduction of 2.4-litre albeit only in manual guise set for Q1 2027.

The Xtra cab is only offered in Raider X trim. Picture: Supplied

New Toyota Hilux looks the part

Up front, the Prospecton-built new Toyota Hilux features distinctively slimmer LED headlamps, a wider and more assertive grille and stronger visual proportions. At the rear there is a redesigned tailgate with new LED light clusters. For the first time, the Hilux also gets integrated steps on the sides of the rear bumper for improved access to the loadbin.

New wheel designs feature across the range, with the Legend featuring 18-inch blacked out alloys. Two new colours, Desert Gold Metallic and Ash Grey, has also joined Glacier White, White Pearl, Chromium Silver, Arizona Red, Attitude Black and Oxide Bronze.

Inside, the new Toyota Hilux gets the same interior as the Land Cruiser Prado. It’s a massive step-up from the dated eighth-generation model’s interior. It features a new steering wheel and gear shifter, rectangular air vents and two-piece dashboard. Top end models get a 12.3-inch infotainments system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while base grades featuring an 8-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch analog display meter.

The interior is only offered in black finishing with fabric upholstery standard on base and mid grades. A combination of genuine and synthetic upholstery is used on high grades.

More connected than before

A multi-function steering wheel and reverse camera comes standard on the SRX, with the Raider getting push-button start and front and rear parking sensors. In addition, top-of-the-range Legend models feature electric front seats, nine-speaker JBL sound system and panoramic rear-view camera.

The cabin feels fresh and modern. Picture: Supplied

For the first time, the Toyota Remote and MyToyota apps provide access to remote services and vehicle management functions. These include locating the vehicle and locking doors.

Standard across the range is seven airbags and Vehicle Stability Control, while selected grades feature Toyota Safety Sense 3. This comprehensive set of safety systems ensures the inclusion of Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Safe Exit Assist on the Toyota Hilux for the first time.

The recent media launch drive involved endless stretches of Namibia’s gravel roads. It was the perfect way to put to the test the retuned suspension, new shock absorbers and reworked engine mountings.

The new Toyota Hilux felt much better than its predecessor over the gravel roads. These ranged from corrugated and sandy patches to supersmooth stretches. It is less bouncy than before, while there is a noticeable reduction in vibrations, especially from the rear. It is most definitely much more dynamic than before, a word not usually associated with a Hilux.

The new steering system, which is said to ensure lighter manoeuvrability at lower speeds, also proved a treat along. As did the improved transmission.

Whether it is completely new or not, the new Toyota Hilux is the best the bakkie has ever been. It looks good, the cabin is modern and comfortable and the ride is refined.

The Legend rides on black 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Supplied

While the current Ford Ranger might have outdone the eighth-generation Hilux in terms of overall ride quality, the ninth-generation has caught up with its old foe, albeit not overtake it. It was already Mzansi’s best-selling bakkie before the updates and won’t be relinquishing its crown any time soon.

Toyota Hilux pricing

Xtra Cab

2.8 GD-6 RB Raider X 6AT – R751 800

2.8 GD-6 4×4 Raider X 6AT – R842 200

Double Cab

2.8 GD-6 RB SRX 6AT – R658 500

2.8 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT – R746 100

2.8 GD-6 4×4 Raider 6AT – R892 900

2.8 GD-6 RB Legend 6AT MHEV – R945 500

2.8 GD-6 4×4 Legend 6AT MHEV – R999 900

*Pricing includes three-year/100 000km warranty and nine-services/90 000km service plan.